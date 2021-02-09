Afternoon Observer: Feb. 9

Howdy, Charlotte. Kristen Kornbluth here. While driving around Charlotte, you may notice the eye-catching neon signs scattered around the city (remember the JFG Coffee sign?). Christopher Lawing does, and has documented them for years with his body of work, the Charlotte Signs Project. Looking for a nice Tuesday afternoon read? Dive into the history of his work with reporter Devna Bose.

Now, let’s talk today’s news.

FILE - This Wednesday, April 3, 2019, file photo shows a box filled with dollar bills, in New York. Money is a huge source of stress for many people and more stress is the last thing anyone needs during a global pandemic. It can be easy to avoid checking your finances and dealing with issues, but that avoidance tends to backfire. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File) Mark Lennihan AP

Excellent news for Charlotteans struggling to keep up with bills, rent or other expenses during the pandemic — you can now apply for a portion of nearly $27 million in new federal rent relief, according to reporter Lauren Lindstrom.

Finer details:

The RAMPCLT program is now in place, expected to help 15,000 utility customers and 5,300 renter households.

Rent and mortgage assistance applications reopened Tuesday .

. Charlotte Water on Tuesday said more than 49,000 customers are behind on payments. However, in October, the company said it would not disconnect customers for missing payments or charge late fees.

Find the rest of the details here.

City Council voted unanimously Monday night to change the names of 9 Charlotte streets that, in name, honor white supremacists or Confederate leaders.

A 15-person commission, formed in June by Mayor Vi Lyles, was at the helm of the decision as they reviewed street names and monuments in the city.

The group initially reviewed a list of over 70 streets — all with names “in honor of slavery, slave owners, Confederate veterans, and supporters of white supremacy or romanticized notions of the antebellum South,” according to the commission’s December report.

— all with names “in honor of slavery, slave owners, Confederate veterans, and supporters of white supremacy or romanticized notions of the antebellum South,” according to the commission’s December report. This has been in the works since August 2020. The Council’s vote moves the process forward.

As the Observer’s Devna Bose reports, grants may be available to offset costs associated with renaming individual addresses.

Some of the streets being renamed:

Jefferson Davis Street

West Hill Street

Stonewall Street

Imagine a commuter rail line winding all the way through Mecklenburg, spanning uptown Charlotte, Huntersville, Cornelius and Davidson. This concept, known as the LYNX Red Line, could become reality. It has emerged as a priority in the region’s push to enhance public transit and connectivity.

But as reporter Alison Kuznitz tells us, not everybody in the area supports what it would take to get the plan rolling.

North Mecklenburg leaders told Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles last month that they were concerned about a proposed “1 cent for mobility” tax. The tax would be used for a number of rail and transportation projects, like greenways and bicycle routes.

tax. The tax would be used for a number of rail and transportation projects, like greenways and bicycle routes. Last month, the Board of the Lake Norman Chamber of Commerce unanimously voted to oppose any sales tax increases, President W.E. “Bill” Russell wrote in an editorial to Cornelius Today.

As Taiwo Jaiyeoba, Charlotte’s assistant city manager and planning director, puts it, the Red Line could be on track if the General Assembly approves the sales tax figure.

Drone photos of the Spectrum Center in uptown Charlotte made on Wednesday, Nov. 28. 2018 John D. Simmons jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com

Novant Health plans to vaccinate 2,000 people at the newest mass vaccination site in Charlotte on Saturday, as the Observer’s Hannah Smoot reports. Prioritized in this round of vaccinations, which will be held at the Spectrum Center, will be Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools teachers age 65 and up, according to Novant Health infectious disease expert Dr. David Priest.

Important to note: Vaccination appointments at the event aren’t open to the general public. Novant will be prioritizing CMS teachers, community health care workers and Novant Health patients age 65 and up, Priest said.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools board is meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Here’s what you need to know:

The meeting will be streamed live on the board’s Facebook page.

CMS leaders say they are confident in a plan to return to in-person instruction next week. The final decision on that will be made Tuesday night.

Under the current plan, starting Feb. 15, pre-K, elementary, some middle school students and some students with special needs will attend school in classrooms some days and virtually other days. Rotations begin for middle and high school students Feb. 22.

Reporter Annie Ma has more of the details you need here ahead of the meeting.

One last thing:

We’d love to hear your feedback about the new newsletter format. Like what we’re doing? Want to see something else? Let us know what you think here.

---

That’s all for today, folks. Stay updated with us at charlotteobserver.com, and follow along on Twitter and Instagram to see more from us. Thanks for reading!

Did someone forward this newsletter to you? You can sign up here.