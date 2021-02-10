Afternoon Observer: Feb. 10

Good evening, Charlotte. This is Kristen Kornbluth. Something to know about me: I’m a firm believer in picking out at least one positive thing about each day and appreciating it fully. What’s your positive from today? Drop me a line and let me know. I’ll share some responses out tomorrow.

Now, let’s talk news:

As Gov. Roy Cooper said in a news conference Wednesday, North Carolina will soon expand access to COVID-19 vaccines. The state plans to open coronavirus shot appointments to certain people in Group 3 starting on Feb 24.

Finer details from reporter Hannah Smoot:

The state will open vaccinations to educators and school personnel on Feb. 24 .

. Other Group 3 essential workers will be able to schedule an appointment starting on March 10 .

. The state still hasn’t announced a schedule for opening appointments to Group 4.

Want more info about the expanding vaccine access and how it will affect the Charlotte region? Catch up here.

Mr. K’s started as a little ice cream stand called Zesto’s before adding a building at the same location in South End. RICHARD M. BROOKS Observer file photo

An iconic South End ice cream shop, Mr. K’s Soft Ice Cream, is for sale. Owner George Dizes confirmed the move Wednesday, as reported by the Observer’s Catherine Muccigrosso.

The scoop:

The 1,400-square-foot South Blvd. restaurant is listed for $260,000, the Charlotte Business Journal first reported.

Dizes told the Observer that business has dropped off because of the pandemic, but the pandemic wasn’t a factor in his decision to sell. He said he’d been considering it even before COVID-19 hit last March.

After working up to 17 hours a day for more than two decades, he’s ready to step away.

So, is it the end of an era? Not quite yet. Mr. K’s will remain open until a buyer is found. “I’d really like to see it continue,” Dizes said. Your move, Charlotte.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students will return to the classroom in rotations beginning Monday, after the board decided to keep the return-to-instruction date approved in January. As reporter Annie Ma notes, the youngest students will return on Monday.

The move to bring students back to the classroom comes after Gov. Roy Cooper last week urged school districts to begin offering in-person learning.

last week urged school districts to begin offering in-person learning. Starting Feb. 15, pre-kindergarten, elementary , a small fraction of middle school students and some students with special needs will rotate days in classrooms with virtual learning continuing other days.

, a small fraction of and will rotate days in classrooms with virtual learning continuing other days. Middle and high school students begin rotations Feb. 22.

Superintendent Earnest Winston acknowledged that while CMS has done what it can to minimize risk, the district cannot eliminate it entirely. “We do approach this return very mindful that COVID remains a concern in our community,” Winston said. “We won’t be eliminating all risk... but we do believe we put practices and procedures in place to reduce those risks as much as possible.”

Allegiant Air is scheduled to begin flying twice weekly from Concord, North Carolina, to Sarasota, Fla., on May 28, 2021. MARTY PRICE MARTY PRICE

Allegiant Air is embarking on a major expansion with new nonstop routes, the Las vegas-based airline announced Tuesday. Included in the new flight options: a non-stop flight from Concord to Sarasota, Fla.

The flights are scheduled to begin May 28.

One-way introductory fares are as low as $49.

Word to the wise: According to the airline, you must purchase tickets for the new flights by the end of Wednesday, Feb. 10 to get the low introductory fare.

One last thing:

---

