Afternoon Observer: Feb. 11

Happy Thursday, everyone. This is Kristen Kornbluth, still appreciating life’s positives. Yesterday, I asked you to share your day’s positive moment with me. Without further ado, here’s my favorite reader response:

Thanks, Delinda! I hope everyone is staying COVID-safe out there. Now, let’s get into today’s news:

1. NC man charged with threatening Biden’s life

President Joe Biden especially likes to quote a stanza from Seamus Heaney’s poem “The Cure at Troy.” Patrick Semansky AP

According to newly unsealed documents obtained by the Observer, a Gaston man made a series of calls to the White House switchboard between Jan. 28 and Feb. 1 in which he threatened to kill President Joe Biden and other federal officials. “I’m going to come kill the president, I’m going to kill the Secret Service because I own this whole planet,” David Kyle Reeves said in a phone call to a Secret Service special agent, according to an affidavit.

Details:

2. Ex-Trump lawyer served with $1.3B Dominion Voting lawsuit

After evading attempts for weeks — including being “pursued over state lines” — ex-Donald Trump lawyer Sidney Powell was served with a $1.3 billion lawsuit at her Biltmore Forest home, near Asheville. Dominion Voting Systems filed the defamation suit against Powell on Jan. 8, according to recently filed court papers, but attempts to officially serve the summons took until Jan. 28, said attorneys for the company.

What’s happening here?

Note: This article is published through the N.C. News Collaborative, a partnership of Lee Newspapers, Gannett and McClatchy newspapers in North Carolina that aims to better inform readers throughout the state.

3. Uptown area could see $3 billion in development this year

Charlotte’s Center City is adding new offices, apartments, hotels and other development, despite COVID-19, a new study found. John D. Simmons jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com

Despite COVID-19’s effects on the economy, uptown Charlotte and several surrounding neighborhoods have continued rapidly growing, a new report from the nonprofit Charlotte Center City Partners shows. The area is slated to see $3 billion in new development in 2021.

Highlights of the report include:

Walk through the findings here with reporter Danielle Chemtob.

4. Medical marijuana has broad NC support, Elon poll finds

A new poll from Elon University reveals that a large majority of North Carolinians — including nearly two-thirds of Republicans — would support the legalization of medical marijuana in the state.

Finer details:

Heads up, students: Systemwide ‘technology interruptions’ shut down CPCC today

Central Piedmont Community College closed Thursday morning due to “system-wide technology interruptions” that appear to have started the night before.

All virtual college events also were canceled, as reported by the Observer’s Amanda Zhou.

“A number of systems have been impacted, including email, so students and employees should look for updates via text, voicemail, and the college’s website,” the school said in a statement on its website.

One last thing:

