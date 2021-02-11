Afternoon Observer: Feb. 11

Happy Thursday, everyone. This is Kristen Kornbluth, still appreciating life’s positives. Yesterday, I asked you to share your day’s positive moment with me. Without further ado, here’s my favorite reader response:

“Got my second covid vaccine shot today so I am just 14 days away from hugging my grandchildren... with our masks on.” - Delinda Rodgers

Thanks, Delinda! I hope everyone is staying COVID-safe out there. Now, let’s get into today’s news:

President Joe Biden especially likes to quote a stanza from Seamus Heaney’s poem “The Cure at Troy.” Patrick Semansky AP

According to newly unsealed documents obtained by the Observer, a Gaston man made a series of calls to the White House switchboard between Jan. 28 and Feb. 1 in which he threatened to kill President Joe Biden and other federal officials. “I’m going to come kill the president, I’m going to kill the Secret Service because I own this whole planet,” David Kyle Reeves said in a phone call to a Secret Service special agent, according to an affidavit.

Details:

His initial appearance in federal court was in Charlotte Thursday morning, where he was officially charged with threatening the President of the United States .

If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine , as reporters Michael Gordon and Austin Weinstein tell us.

The man is not believed to be tied to the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

After evading attempts for weeks — including being “pursued over state lines” — ex-Donald Trump lawyer Sidney Powell was served with a $1.3 billion lawsuit at her Biltmore Forest home, near Asheville. Dominion Voting Systems filed the defamation suit against Powell on Jan. 8, according to recently filed court papers, but attempts to officially serve the summons took until Jan. 28, said attorneys for the company.

What’s happening here?

Powell is being sued over false claims that the company, which manufactured electronic voting machines used by some districts in the 2020 election, changed votes for then-President Trump to votes for then-President-elect Joe Biden.

Powell’s conspiracy theory implicated Dominion, deceased Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez, the CIA and Chinese communists in a plot to rig the election against Trump.

She’s also named in a $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit by Smartmatic, another voting technology company.

Note: This article is published through the N.C. News Collaborative, a partnership of Lee Newspapers, Gannett and McClatchy newspapers in North Carolina that aims to better inform readers throughout the state.

Charlotte’s Center City is adding new offices, apartments, hotels and other development, despite COVID-19, a new study found. John D. Simmons jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com

Despite COVID-19’s effects on the economy, uptown Charlotte and several surrounding neighborhoods have continued rapidly growing, a new report from the nonprofit Charlotte Center City Partners shows. The area is slated to see $3 billion in new development in 2021.

Highlights of the report include:

Nearly 4 million square feet of planned office space

Over 2,000 planned hotel rooms

More than 5,500 planned apartments

Walk through the findings here with reporter Danielle Chemtob.

A new poll from Elon University reveals that a large majority of North Carolinians — including nearly two-thirds of Republicans — would support the legalization of medical marijuana in the state.

Finer details:

The poll also found that most people would approve of even broader changes to fully legalize weed.

73% of respondents said they support legalizing medical marijuana, while 54% said they were in favor of full legalization.

The results indicate views have changed since a 2017 poll, when 51% opposed full legalization.

Central Piedmont Community College closed Thursday morning due to “system-wide technology interruptions” that appear to have started the night before.

All virtual college events also were canceled, as reported by the Observer’s Amanda Zhou.

“A number of systems have been impacted, including email, so students and employees should look for updates via text, voicemail, and the college’s website,” the school said in a statement on its website.

