Afternoon Observer: Feb. 12

If you missed it in today's morning newsletter, may I turn your attention to this story on Charlotte's racial equity reckoning by the Observer's Danielle Chemtob? It's a good read.

Now, let’s talk about today’s other top headlines:

1. Inclement weather expected for Charlotte area

Freezing rain with sleet mixed in could make driving “hazardous” in parts of the Charlotte area this weekend, National Weather Service meteorologists said on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. John D. Simmons Charlotte Observer file photo

Be careful out there, drivers — freezing rain with sleet mixed in could make driving “hazardous” in parts of the Charlotte area this weekend, a National Weather Service advisory said.

Heads up:

“Light freezing rain or freezing drizzle” is expected tonight and early Saturday.

Little or no ice accumulation is expected for the area, and only rain is expected for Charlotte.

Charlotte has a 100% chance of rain on Saturday. A high of 37 degrees is expected.

Grab an umbrella and catch up on the rest of weather need-to-know info with reporter Joe Marusak.

2. Charlotte-area COVID positivity rate below 10%

Mecklenburg County’s average COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 9.1% in the past week, as reporter Alison Kuznitz tells us.

What does this mean?

It’s the first time since late November that this number, an indicator of coronavirus spread, has been consistently in the single digits .

. The lower rate means the virus is not circulating at the same high pace observed in the aftermath of Christmas and New Year’s celebrations, but it’s still higher than the World Health Organization’s 5% threshold. That number is in place to guide decisions about loosening coronavirus-related restrictions.

Improved coronavirus conditions are fragile, Mecklenburg Public Health Director Gibbie Harris has warned. “We continue to remind people that we have lots of virus in our community,” Harris said during a press conference this week.

3. After appointments opened for teachers, Meck vaccine hotline crashed

This morning, Mecklenburg County Public Health opened a number of new coronavirus vaccine appointments. The response from the community was so large that technical difficulties ensued, as the Observer’s Hannah Smoot reports.

The website was “moving slower than usual due to the high volume of traffic to the website,” and many people calling the county hotline were being asked to leave voicemails, county spokeswoman Rebecca Carter said in a statement.

A milestone:

Today marked the first time educators — including child care workers, school staff and pre-K through 12th grade teachers — could to sign up for vaccine appointments through county public health.

This group is now eligible to sign up for appointments that fall on or after Feb. 24.

Update: CPCC remains closed as CMPD investigates possible hacking attempt

As the Observer’s Amanda Zhou reported yesterday, Central Piedmont Community College closed Thursday morning due to “system-wide technology interruptions.” Today, the college remains closed as the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Cyber Crimes unit investigates a network hacking attempt.

A CMPD report classified the incident as a “fraud, hacking or computer invasion.” The incident occurred between 10 and 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday and was reported to CMPD early Thursday morning, the report said.



---

