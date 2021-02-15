Afternoon Observer: Feb. 15

Observer

1. COVID updates from Mecklenburg

According to county Public Health director Gibbie Harris, COVID metrics are continuing to slowly decline in Mecklenburg. “Our positivity rate has dropped out of the red zone into the yellow, at 9.1%, which is great news, Harris said.

COVID need-to-know in Mecklenburg:

2. Today’s statewide COVID updates

North Carolina continues to recover from the post-holiday surge in coronavirus cases, and nowhere is that more apparent than in the state’s hospitals, as our News & Observer colleagues Richard Stradling and Dan Kane report.

Today’s numbers breakdown:

3. Michael Jordan donates $10 million for medical clinics in poor areas of NC

Michael Jordan is donating $10 million to launch two medical clinics near where he grew up — in New Hanover County on the southeastern coast of North Carolina.

Novant Health announced Jordan’s personal gift on Monday morning. “I am very proud to once again partner with Novant Health to expand the Family Clinic model to bring better access to critical medical services in my hometown,” Jordan said in a statement.

Buckle up: Relive the last lap of the Daytona 500

NASCARDaytona500AutoRacing (13).JPG
Michael McDowell celebrates after winning the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) John Raoux AP

Observer reporter Alex Andrejev was on-site at Daytona International Speedway for NASCAR’s season-opening race on Sunday. She walked us through the race yesterday with live updates, and now, she has some post-race analysis and recap. Get caught up on the action of the race — including the chaotic final lap — here.

