Afternoon Observer: Feb. 15

According to county Public Health director Gibbie Harris, COVID metrics are continuing to slowly decline in Mecklenburg. “Our positivity rate has dropped out of the red zone into the yellow, at 9.1%, which is great news, Harris said.

COVID need-to-know in Mecklenburg:

A new county website is launching this week that allows community groups and organizations to request to co-host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic .

. The initiative is an part of an effort to ensure equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines — specifically among vulnerable populations in Mecklenburg.

More than 29,000 total doses of vaccine have been administered through the health department.

Find more updates here in today’s staff report.

North Carolina continues to recover from the post-holiday surge in coronavirus cases, and nowhere is that more apparent than in the state’s hospitals, as our News & Observer colleagues Richard Stradling and Dan Kane report.

Today’s numbers breakdown:

The number of people being treated in hospitals for COVID-19 dropped to 1,941 on Sunday . That’s the lowest number since the end of November.

. That’s the number since the end of November. On Monday, the Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,458 additional cases , bringing the total to 824,352 .

, bringing the total to . Today’s case number is down from January’s average of more than 6,400 new cases a day.

of more than 6,400 new cases a day. Also on Monday, the state reported the COVID death toll had reached 10,501 — an increase of more than 1,000 so far this month.

Michael Jordan is donating $10 million to launch two medical clinics near where he grew up — in New Hanover County on the southeastern coast of North Carolina.

This is one of the largest gifts ever from the basketball legend with deep ties to North Carolina.

Novant Health announced Jordan’s personal gift on Monday morning. “I am very proud to once again partner with Novant Health to expand the Family Clinic model to bring better access to critical medical services in my hometown,” Jordan said in a statement.

Buckle up: Relive the last lap of the Daytona 500

Michael McDowell celebrates after winning the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) John Raoux AP

Observer reporter Alex Andrejev was on-site at Daytona International Speedway for NASCAR’s season-opening race on Sunday. She walked us through the race yesterday with live updates, and now, she has some post-race analysis and recap. Get caught up on the action of the race — including the chaotic final lap — here.

One last thing:

---

