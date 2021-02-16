Afternoon Observer: Feb. 16

Good afternoon, Charlotte. Kristen here with today’s dispatch. How about that sunshine today? It’s nice to see something other than rain clouds after a weekend of gloom. I hope you’re all able to get outside today and enjoy the nice weather.

Now, let’s talk about today’s headlines:

The latest ZIP code data from Mecklenburg County shows COVID-19 case rates continue to drop during the first half of February. Gavin Off

Positive COVID-19 cases continue to slowly drop in Mecklenburg, but officials warn that we aren’t in the clear yet. Reporter Devna Bose breaks it down for us here.

Finer details:

The 14-day average case rate was 634.5 infections per every 100,000 residents . This rate has steadily fallen since the start of the year — it was 905.7 between Jan. 14-27 and 1,069 between Dec. 31-Jan. 13.

The highest concentration of infections remain in and around uptown Charlotte, as well as neighborhoods along North Graham, North Tryon and North Davidson streets. The data covers a two-week period ending Feb. 10.

U.S. Attorney Andrew Murray, a veteran Charlotte attorney nominated by President Donald Trump to be Western North Carolina’s top federal prosecutor, will leave the position by the end of the month. Murray announced his departure in a statement Tuesday.

Word to the wise:

The exit is a routine part of the transfer of presidential power, as the Observer’s Michael Gordon reports. Last week, the U.S. Justice Department announced that all U.S. attorneys appointed by Trump were to submit their resignations.

of the transfer of presidential power, as the Observer’s reports. Last week, the U.S. Justice Department announced that all U.S. attorneys appointed by Trump were to submit their resignations. Murray is one of three top federal prosecutors in North Carolina that Biden will replace.

A ransomware attack last week and subsequent technology disruption at Central Piedmont Community College led to canceled online classes and offline email and phone systems. The Observer learned today that the shutdown has continued into a second week. Both the disruption and attack were initially reported last week by the Observer’s Amanda Zhou.

The FBI and other state agencies are investigating the attack, according to CPCC. Online classes are canceled through Wednesday, Feb. 17, but some classes will continue to meet in person.

The East Side Pride mural was painted by by Rosalia Torres-Weiner. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

Near the lot where Eastland Mall used to stand in East Charlotte, Central Avenue bustles with the businesses of the local “salad bowl” community. That’s a term that late U.S. historian Carl Degler coined to more accurately describe America — as opposed to a “melting pot.”

In this area of the city, you can get southern barbecue, Spanish conchas, vegan burgers and Ethiopian samosas, as CharlotteFive’s Tracy Jones reports. For Charlotte, the East Side is a stronghold of diverse cultures and excellent cuisine.

“People don’t need to go to New York, Los Angeles or Miami to see diversity, to see minorities or the unity between communities. They just need to come to Central Avenue,” said Manuel “Manolo” Betancur of Manolo’s Bakery, one business contributing to Central’s ecosystem.

Return Man podcast: Episode 4 is live

Jim Duncan entered a SC police station. Just two years removed from NFL glory, he walked up to the counter where an officer stood. What happened next has been a mystery for nearly 50 years. We dive into his story in Return Man, a series and podcast by The Rock Hill Herald.

The 4th episode of the podcast is live now. Listen here, and read the series here.

One last thing:

---

