Afternoon Observer: Feb. 17

These are the latest ice accumulation predictions for the region as of Wednesday afternoon. National Weather Service map

Inclement weather is coming to the Charlotte area, and it could topple power lines and make roads slick just before the morning commute on Thursday, a National Weather Service meteorologist said.

Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Gaston and Lincoln counties are under a winter storm advisory from 7 p.m. Wednesday through 7 p.m. Thursday.

Charlotte has a 100% chance of rain late Wednesday and early Thursday, per Wednesday afternoon’s NWS forecast.

Rain could freeze in the uptown Charlotte area between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. Temperatures are expected to be at their overnight lowest, 33 degrees , at that time.

Little or no ice accumulation is expected in Charlotte on Thursday.

Prepare yourself with more of the essential details from reporter Mark Price. Drive safely — bridges and overpasses will be especially hairy in these conditions.

Yesterday, the Observer’s Lauren Lindstrom reported that Mecklenburg suddenly ordered anyone who lives in the uptown tent encampment to vacate in three days. A rodent infestation was cited as the reason for the decision. As many as 100 or more people live there.

Wondering how you can help the people affected by this? Find some options here, whether you want to donate time or goods. Folks on the ground note it’s best to give time, money and supplies through trusted groups who have established relationships in the camp.

Catawba’s softball team has spent the past several weeks in turmoil. Why? The commotion is spurred by a camera that was installed in the women’s locker room more than a year ago by the head coach, Amanda Harris-Morgan.

Harris-Morgan did not ask anyone in the Athletic Department or at the school for permission, according to Jared Tice, Catawba College’s senior vice president and dean of students.

Harris-Morgan told players she put up the camera because equipment was being stolen.

The school believes the issue is nearly settled, but some team members and their parents hardly agree. Some argue they’ll never feel completely secure that no one was ever monitoring the camera while players were changing. Others wonder about a larger question: Why would it be OK for anyone to ever to put a camera in a women’s locker room?

In this subscriber exclusive, reporter Théoden Janes examines the finer details of the controversy.

A Charlotte restaurateur says attention he received for being a Black-owned business gave his business a boost during the otherwise difficult times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The restaurateur, named Justin Griffith, owns the Famous Toastery on South Tryon Street. As the Observer’s Catherine Muccigrosso reports, when Griffith shared on his restaurant’s social media accounts last summer that the Famous Toastery was a Black-owned business, his weekend sales increased up to 50%. He also was able to hire back the majority of his employees.

“The community saved our restaurant,” Griffith said. “Those people are supporting us with a whole lot of to-go orders.”

Supporting local establishments can go a long way — and as we’ve seen here, can sometimes make a critical difference for a business’ bottom line.

CharlotteFive has a roundup of Black-owned businesses around town. What are your favorite local Black-owned businesses to support? Let me know.

Allen Boger planned to stop at a certain grocery store to buy a lottery ticket. But when his gas light came on, he made a pit stop to fuel up. While at the gas station, he decided to grab his usual $20 scratch-off, but the store was out of that variety. So instead, Boger dropped $30 for a $10,000,000 Colossal Cash ticket.

The rest is history. Boger became the fourth person to hit a $10 million jackpot in the game, NC lottery officials said. “I’ve been lucky my whole life,” Boger told lottery officials.

