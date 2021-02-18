Afternoon Observer: Feb. 18

Hi, Charlotte — Kristen here. Do you have questions about the rollout of COVID vaccines in Mecklenburg? Our reporters have answers. Join Charlotte Observer reporters Alison Kuznitz and Hannah Smoot as they speak with Dr. Raynard Washington, Mecklenburg County Deputy Public Health Director, for a live virtual event at noon on Feb. 24, 2021. Register here to reserve your spot and submit your questions for Dr. Washington in advance.

Now, let’s talk about today’s news:

Black ice, patches of ice that drivers can’t easily see, could lurk across the Charlotte area through Thursday night, according to a National Weather Service meteorologist. National Weather Service

The Charlotte metro area largely escaped the wrath of today’s winter storm. But caution is still advised while driving — black ice is a still a threat tonight.

Outcome of the storm with Observer reporters Joe Marusak and Mark Price:

Duke Energy on Wednesday warned that a million customers in the Carolinas could lose power due to the storm, but fewer than 15,000 Duke customers were without power Thursday afternoon.

in the Carolinas could lose power due to the storm, but were without power Thursday afternoon. Fewer than 100 customers lost power in Mecklenburg.

The worst of the ice in the Charlotte area fell to the north of Mecklenburg. Uptown Charlotte saw no ice accumulation.

Charlotteans should expect rain Thursday evening before storm clouds begin to lift on Friday, NWS forecasters said.

A Gastonia man, David Kyle Reeves, has been indicted by a federal grand jury on a charge of threatening to kill President Joe Biden. As previously reported by the Observer’s Michael Gordon and Austin Weinstein, Reeves made a series of phone calls to the White House switchboard between Jan. 28 and Feb. 1 in which he made threats against the president and other federal officials. Reeves, 27, now faces four charges.

The charges include:

Making a threat against the president of the United States

Two counts of interstate communications with intent to injure

Influencing a federal official by threat

Find the rest of the details in this update from Gordon.

An unexpected demand to empty the large homeless encampment in uptown Charlotte has caused friction among Mecklenburg government leaders. Late Tuesday, the county’s health director, Gibbie Harris, ordered folks staying at the site to vacate, citing a growing rat infestation and related health risks. The deadline was set for 5 p.m. Friday.

But as the Observer’s Lauren Lindstrom reports, squabbles and accusations among local government and police officials have slowed down the process. Several people at the site who spoke to the Observer this week questioned why residents were not given more time or notice.

There are quite a few players involved in this story. Lindstrom breaks it all down here.

Curtain call: Blumenthal unveils new Broadway season plan

The Tony-winning musical “Hadestown” is coming to Charlotte in the new Blumenthal Performing Arts season. From left, Charlotte’s own Eva Noblezada, Andre De Shields and Reeve Carney. Matthew Murphy

Fans of the theater: prepare yourselves. Blumenthal Performing Arts released its PNC Broadway Lights and Equitable Bravo series lineup Thursday. The list includes “Hamilton,” “Hadestown” and “Mean Girls”. Both series were set to return last fall, but were delayed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some changes will be in place for COVID safety, such as:

Mask requirements

Social distancing in lines for concessions and restrooms

Air quality improvements such as HEPA filters in restrooms

“We’re all going to come to this with a renewed appreciation for how great live performances are,” Blumenthal President Tom Gabbard said in an interview.

CPCC update: Classes to resume next week after ransomware attack

Most classes at Central Piedmont Community College will resume next week after a Feb. 10 ransomware attack, CPCC said. The interruption to the spring semester now means that spring break, scheduled for March 8-12, will need to be class days for many courses.

One last thing:

