Afternoon Observer: Feb. 23

Crestdale Middle School in Matthews on Monday, February 22, 2021. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools brought back middle and high school students for in-person learning rotations this week, the last step in a phased return to classrooms.

Roughly 80,000 students (not including those enrolled in full-remote learning) and most of the district’s teachers will be in the classroom on a rotation, with various COVID-19 safety protocols in place. But getting a coronavirus test before entering school is not required.

Annie Ma has answers to more of your frequently asked questions.

A Mecklenburg County Public Health professional prepares a COVID vaccination during a drive through event at he C.W. Williams Community Health Center on Friday, January 22, 2021. C.W. Williams Community Health Center, along with the Mecklenburg County Public Health Department offered patients of the health center COVID vaccinations through appointments. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Starting Feb. 24, the state will open up vaccine appointments to educators, including child care workers, K-12 teachers and school support staff.

Tryon Medical Partners will be contacting patients eligible to get the COVID-19 shot. The independent practice asks patients not to call the office about a vaccine appointment. How to schedule a Novant appointment: Anyone age 65 and older can schedule a shot with Novant Health by logging into their existing MyChart account, or registering for an account online.

Calle Sol Latin Café and Cevicheria’s Sea Bass Ceviche. Remy Thurston / Courtesy of FS Food Group

Restaurateur Frank Scibelli will open Calle Sol Latin Café and Cevicheria in late spring in the historic Penguin Drive-In location.

Catherine Muccigrosso reports the casual restaurant will serve traditional food based on the Cuban and Peruvian neighborhoods in Miami, Tampa and Orlando. Even better, the cocktail menu will be rum heavy with Mojitos, Cuba Libres and Piscos Sours.

NC Red will close March 6. Bruce Moffett will continue to be involved with Calle Sol, which will be managed by Scibelli.

Darryl Gaston stands near a Druid Hills neighborhood sign near Norris Avenue and Statesville Avenue on Tuesday, August 1, 2017. Gaston grew up in Druid Hills and lives in his grandmother’s house. He’s a fierce advocate for the neighborhood, and is trying to encourage people to hold onto their houses and stay in the area. He’s trying to hold together a neighborhood that’s changing fast. The North End, as it’s been dubbed, is changing fast. A torrent of development and new residents are poised to dramatically reshape a collection of some of Charlotte’s oldest and most prominent black neighborhoods. Some neighbors are trying to prevent that, while also trying to work for some of the benefits from new development and more resources coming to the community. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Darryl Gaston was the co-founder of the North End Community Coalition and president of the Druid Hills Neighborhood Association for more than two decades.

The unofficial mayor of Charlotte’s North End, died suddenly over the weekend, his family said.





Charlotte city council member Larken Egleston read a tribute to Gaston at Monday evening’s council meeting, and the city also played a video of an interview with Gaston from one of his many appearances at public meetings. “Change comes slow, but it comes,” Gaston said in the video. “We can’t always control the change that occurs in and around our communities. But that we can be actively engaged in that change.”

Read the full story from reporter Danielle Chemtob here.

A North Carolina woman was charged with assault after she allegedly blew into a sheriff deputy’s face and said she had COVID-19.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened Sunday evening as the 27-year-old was being booked into jail.

Correcting the record: Yesterday, we mistakenly credited Hannah Smoot with writing this story on herd immunity. It was written by Alison Kuznitz.







