Afternoon Observer: Feb. 19

Mecklenburg County’s daily coronavirus caseload has dropped by almost 50% since the start of February. As the Observer’s Alison Kuznitz reports, the 7-day moving average of new infections is returning to pre-Thanksgiving levels.

By the numbers:

Over the past week, Mecklenburg added an average 326 new cases per day.

new cases per day. In comparison, that number was 613 on Feb. 1 and 936 , on Jan. 12, a Charlotte Observer analysis of N.C. Department of Health and Human Services data show.

on Feb. 1 and , on Jan. 12, a Charlotte Observer analysis of N.C. Department of Health and Human Services data show. This month, the county has logged 7,912 infections.

infections. The percent of positive tests in Mecklenburg is 7.8% as of Wednesday. That’s higher than the statewide average — just under 6%.

Crowd forms outside of Belk-Tyler Department store in Greenville, N.C., for the beginning of Dollar Day sales in August 1960. UNC-Chapel Hill North Carolina Collection

As Charlotte-based department store Belk prepares to file for bankruptcy, concerns over its fate have prompted a wave of nostalgia for long-time customers and former workers alike. “Belk has been a hometown stalwart for as long as any of us have been alive in a way that very few other corporate entities are,” local historian Tom Hanchett says.

In this subscriber exclusive by the Observer’s Catherine Muccigrosso, take a walk back in time with several folks who talk about what Belk means to them and how the store has held a place in their lives.

Another North Carolina resident has been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, as the Observer’s Michael Gordon and Gavin Off report.

The resident, Lewis Easton Cantwell, lives about 50 miles southwest of Asheville/ He becomes at least the fourth North Carolinian charged with taking part in the storming of the Capitol.

