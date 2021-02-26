Afternoon Observer: Feb. 26

Happy Friday, Charlotte. Kristen here, realizing I spoke too soon about the nice weather yesterday as I glance at the upcoming forecast. Will you be spending your rainy weekend at home? Or will you venture out into the water-logged outdoors? Let me know what you’re thinking of getting up to.

Let’s talk about today’s news:

North Carolina is currently offering vaccines to health care workers, residents and staff at long-term care facilities and anyone age 65 and up. On Feb. 24, the state opened up vaccine appointments to educators, including child care workers, K-12 teachers and school support staff. So where can you get a vaccine if you’re eligible?

New options this weekend:

Novant Health’s east Charlotte’s Triangle Shopping Center clinic

Atrium Health + Union County Public Health clinic

Novant shot administration at McClintock Middle School

Reporter Hannah Smoot has a complete, up-to-date roundup of where you can get a COVID-19 shot in Mecklenburg County.

Editor’s note: This article will be updated periodically as eligibility and locations change.

Shake Shack, known for it’s burgers, is opening a new store in Huntersville at Birkdale Landing. Shake Shack

Milkshake and fries, anyone? New York City-based burger joint Shake Shack will be opening its latest Charlotte-area location next week. Where? In Huntersville’s Birkdale Landing, which is across from Birkdale Village. The location will open at limited capacity because of the pandemic, and will offer outdoor seating and take-out options.

There won’t only be burgers available, as the Observer’s Catherine Muccigrosso reports. The popular chain is also known for its hot dogs, hot dogs, crinkle-cut fries, frozen custard, beer (including local craft options) and wine.

Shortly before 8 a.m. Friday, a rare earthquake was reported in Catawba County. The county, situated along the Catawba River, sits about 50 miles northwest of Charlotte.

The U.S. Geological Survey rated it as a 1.6 magnitude quake. As the Observer’s Mark Price reports, that means the shaking was too light to be felt by most people.

The earthquake came one day after Sparta, about 75 miles to the north, recorded a 2.2 earthquake, the USGS says.

Charlotte rapper DaBaby arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. DaBaby and some of his associates are accused of beating and robbing a vacation rental home owner near Hollywood Hills, Calif., and breaking COVID-19 crowding rules to boot, a lawsuit said. Jordan Strauss Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Charlotte rapper DaBaby and a group of associates are accused of beating and robbing a vacation rental home owner near Hollywood Hills, Calif., a lawsuit said.

The lawsuit also notes that he broke California COVID-19 rules by letting dozens of people into the home that day. On top of that, he violated terms of the contract he signed to rent the home by having a commercial film crew shoot a video there.

DaBaby did not reply to a request for comment on Friday by The Charlotte Observer. As of time of writing, he’s said nothing about the lawsuit on social media.

Miles Bridges and his teammates are sick of the judgment others in the NBA make of them. “Opponents, they still think we’re scrubs. We’re just trying to show people that it’s a new year,” Bridges said Friday. The Hornets play the Golden State Warriors tonight in San Francisco.

The Hornets beat the Phoenix Suns Wednesday. After the game, Charlotte guard Malik Monk said of the rest of the league, “We’re going to make them respect us.”

Find more details about the Hornets’ record and what to expect in their upcoming game here with the Observer’s Rick Bonnell.

---

