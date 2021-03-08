Afternoon Observer: March 8

Good afternoon, everyone. This is Kristen, here with today’s top headlines. But first: something for the art fans among us. Vincent Van Gogh is one of the world’s most renowned artists, and now you can step into his world when the “Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit” comes to Charlotte. Details for the exhibit are still being finalized, but we know the exhibit will be at Camp North End in conjuction with Blumenthal Performing Arts. Get all of the details here.

Now, for today’s news:

Audra Toussaint holds a box of files related to her domestic abuse case in Charlotte, NC, on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. With the help of a family justice center, she could have gathered most of this information in one place. Khadejeh Nikouyeh knikouyeh@charlotteobserver.com

A central place for Charlotte abuse survivors to find help may be on the horizon. As Charlotte survivor Audra Toussaint knows, a center like that would be a key piece for survivors struggling to get to safety. In the past seven years, Toussaint has taught herself to navigate the ins and outs of the legal system to keep herself and her daughter safe from her abuser. But a number of complicated steps were involved in the process, and she says her path could have been less exhausting if there had been an all-in-one center for people like her.

Toussaint isn’t alone in this hardship — especially as the pandemic worsens domestic violence situations for many, as the Observer’s Amanda Zhou reports. Two Charlotte nonprofits, Safe Alliance and Pat’s Place Child Advocacy Center, are working toward alleviating this burden by building a family justice center. The place would centralize resources for domestic abuse survivors so they don’t have to hold together all the pieces themselves like Toussaint did. With support from local nonprofits and officials, it’s hoped that the birth of this new center isn’t too far off. Learn more about the efforts here.

Being confronted by their birth name or “dead name” is something transgender students fear, according to Craig White, supportive schools coordinator at the Asheville-based Campaign for Southern Equality. Now, transgender students in North Carolina will no longer need to worry about that, as our News & Observer colleague T. Keung Hui reports. NC’s Department of Public Instruction notified school districts Friday that it’s updating the PowerSchool student information system to add a preferred name field.

The change will go into effect during a system update later this month.

Students’ preferred names will now be used on most records — state reports, student report cards and teacher grade books.

“It really protects the privacy of transgender students and respects their identity,” White said. “It respects who they are rather than misgendering or misidentifying them.”

Woody Williams a.k.a. The Funky Geezer is among the Charlotte areaÕs most popular content creators on TikTok with his FunkyGeezerShow having racked up 2.7 million followers and counting. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

From dancing videos to guitar performances and painting demonstations, Woody Williams is an active presence on TikTok. Just over three months after creating his first video, Williams is among the Charlotte area’s most popular content creators on the platform. His FunkyGeezerShow has racked up 2.7 million followers and counting — roughly the same number of followers that Tom Brady, Serena Williams and Pitbull have on TikTok, combined.

Who is Williams, anyway, and why is he so popular on the platform? Observer reporter Théoden Janes sat down with Williams to talk about his success, how much he’s made from the endeavor and what’s next for the Funky Geezer Show.

After making two arrests, Gaston County police are searching for a third suspect in connection with a shooting that left two men dead last month.

The details:

Darrick Lamer Johnson, 19, of Gastonia, was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Charlie James Stiles, 24, of Gastonia, was arrested last week and charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder.

A third suspect, identified as Jordan Cameron Moses of Dallas, N.C., remains at large. He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder.

Police encourage anyone with information about the shooting to call Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.

---

