Afternoon Observer: March 9

The percent of positive tests in Mecklenburg has improved since late February, with the positivity rate through March 3 at 5.5%. At the same time, the average volume of daily tests administered among Mecklenburg residents fell below 3,100 last week, as the Observer’s Alison Kuznitz reports.

That’s an almost 16% decrease in tests compared to the prior two weeks.

A lack of testing can lead to complications with detecting new variants or surges. ”Part of our ability to detect the spread of the variants and understand what they mean relies on robust testing to occur,” Dr. Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, told the Observer.

Mecklenburg Public Health Director Gibbie Harris continues to recommend getting coronavirus tests, noting options are free and widely available.

Mecklenburg County Public Health has opened additional first-dose vaccine appointments at Bojangles Coliseum from March 10-31, officials announced Tuesday morning. Groups 1, 2 and 3 are eligible for those appointments. That includes healthcare workers, long-term care staff and residents, adults ages 65 and older, educators and frontline essential workers.

Some places you can get vaccinated in Meck:

Bojangles Coliseum , from Mecklenburg County Public Health

, from Mecklenburg County Public Health Bank of America Stadium , from Atrium Health

, from Atrium Health Some Walgreens locations around Charlotte

Find everything we know about getting the vaccine in the county from the Observer’s Hannah Smoot. This article was last updated today, March 9, and will continue to be updated periodically as we know more.

Supperland opened this month in Plaza Midwood. Kenty Chung

COVID-19 has been around for a year, and a lot has changed in Charlotte. With the change came difficulties for the restaurant industry as it tried to keep up with diners’ evolving needs and prioritize safety — all while fighting to keep the doors open. So what’s changed in the city’s dining scene, and what should we know going forward? CharlotteFive’s Heidi Finley takes us through some of it.

What you need to know before you go:

Some beloved spots, like Mr. K’s, have closed.

But others will open soon, like Supperland and Boss of Vegan.

In Charlotte, “COVID is still alive and well,” according to Dr. Genevieve Brauning, lead physician at Novant Health SouthPark Family Physicians. Make sure you’re still being safe — and wait until everyone’s vaccinated for the indoor gatherings, Brauning encourages.

It’s not unusual to see Sycamore Brewing making public waves (remember What the 77 from just a couple weeks ago?). Now, the South End brewery is again appealing to keep a hard seltzer label design that was turned down by the North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission in December.

What’s the issue? The label, a “cheeky celebration of the end of 2020,” according to the brewery, has “f--k” spelled out twice under “2020.”

Sycamore plans to appeal the decision at Wednesday’s regular ABC commission meeting, as the Observer’s Catherine Muccigrosso reports. What do y’all make of the label? Out of bounds or funny? Let me know.

Boris “Bluz Rogers, the Blumenthal Performing Arts’ creative engagement director, started “The Church Circuit,” a free Zoom series that explores the history, roles and legacies of church musicians. It’s held in conjunction with the National Museum of African American Music. Rogers also started the Acoustic Grace live music series, pictured here. Becky Bereiter Blumenthal Performing Arts

Do you know what “church gigging” is? According to Boris “Bluz” Rogers, director of creative engagement at Blumenthal Performing Arts, it’s “the idea of the professional musician who does multiple services, maybe at multiple churches.” In Blumenthal’s new Zoom series, “The Church Circuit,” this practice and other history, roles and legacies of church musicians will be explored.

The museum has partnered up with Nashville’s new National Museum of African American Music to offer the free series, which began in January. The next installment will be available March 18 at 7 p.m. It’ll focus “on the new-school idea of hip-hop gospel, “ Rogers said, “and Episode 4 will delve into the great Negro spiritual.”

