Afternoon Observer: March 10

78% of readers who responded to the call were against the language used on the label, while 22% thought it was all in good fun.

Alright, we’ve had our fun. Now, let’s get into the news:

1. CMS will bring students into classrooms more frequently

New in-person learning rotations that will bring students into classrooms more frequently will start at Charlotte-Mecklenburg schools later this month.

How that looks for your student:

The changes were approved 9-0 by the school board. Find more details here about the expansion with the Observer’s Annie Ma.

2. New COVID relief bill just dropped. What can NC expect from it?

AP21065700787247.jpg
Vice President Kamala Harris, right, and President Joe Biden leave after Biden spoke in the State Dining Room of the White House, Saturday, March 6, 2021, in Washington. The Senate approved a sweeping pandemic relief package over Republican opposition on Saturday, moving Biden closer to a milestone political victory that would provide $1,400 checks for most American and direct billions of dollars to schools, state and local governments, and businesses. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Alex Brandon AP

A COVID-19 relief bill passed in the U.S. House today after passing the Senate on Saturday. President Joe Biden is expected to sign the $1.9 trillion package on Friday. As many as 9.1 million in North Carolina will receive some federal economic stimulus checks as part of the bill, as reported by our News & Observer colleague Brian Murphy.

The breakdown:

3. New life coming for old $8M Charlotte hotel site

CLT_hotel-multifamily_300
Work continues on the conversion of the former Homewood Suites at 8340 N. Tryon St., into The Spoke at McCullough Station apartment homes on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Two out-of-state firms, Blaze Partners and Argosy Real Estate Partners, purchased an extended stay hotel in an $8 million acquisition that closed last week. The hotel building, located in University City, will be transformed into apartments. It contains studio, one- and two-bedroom units, according to a release from the companies.

As the Observer’s Danielle Chemtob points out, a small but growing number of developers are turning to old hotels and motels as a potential solution for a lack of affordable housing. Once completed, the apartments will not be subsidized, but they will cost under $1,000. That’s about $250 less than the average rent in the University area, according to Chris Riley, managing partner at Blaze Partners.

4. More businesses coming to repurposed Charlotte-area textile mill

And in more development news, more businesses have signed on to open with Gibson Mill Market in Concord this year. The Observer’s Catherine Muccigrosso has all the details here.

The lowdown on Gibson:

Extra fun facts about the building itself:

---

