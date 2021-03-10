Afternoon Observer: March 10

Howdy, Charlotte. This is Kristen. In yesterday’s newsletter, I asked you all what you made of the explicit can labels from a certain Charlotte brewery. For the sake of confidentiality, I won’t share anyone’s response specifically, but I can say folks definitely had opinions about it. 78% of readers who responded to the call were against the language used on the label, while 22% thought it was all in good fun. As for me, I just appreciate the participation!

Alright, we’ve had our fun. Now, let’s get into the news:

New in-person learning rotations that will bring students into classrooms more frequently will start at Charlotte-Mecklenburg schools later this month.

How that looks for your student:

Starting March 15, students in middle and high schools will receive two days a week of in-person learning. Half the students will come in on Mondays and Tuesdays, and the second half will attend Thursdays and Fridays.

will receive days a week of in-person learning. Half the students will come in on Mondays and Tuesdays, and the second half will attend Thursdays and Fridays. Elementary students and those in grades 6 through 8 at a K-8 school will receive four days of in-person learning starting March 22. Currently, they’re in-person two days a week.

students and those in grades will receive days of in-person learning starting March 22. Currently, they’re in-person two days a week. For both groups, Wednesdays will be a remote learning day.

will be a remote learning day. Pre-K students and some special needs students will continue to go to school in person five days a week.

The changes were approved 9-0 by the school board. Find more details here about the expansion with the Observer’s Annie Ma.

Vice President Kamala Harris, right, and President Joe Biden leave after Biden spoke in the State Dining Room of the White House, Saturday, March 6, 2021, in Washington. The Senate approved a sweeping pandemic relief package over Republican opposition on Saturday, moving Biden closer to a milestone political victory that would provide $1,400 checks for most American and direct billions of dollars to schools, state and local governments, and businesses. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Alex Brandon AP

A COVID-19 relief bill passed in the U.S. House today after passing the Senate on Saturday. President Joe Biden is expected to sign the $1.9 trillion package on Friday. As many as 9.1 million in North Carolina will receive some federal economic stimulus checks as part of the bill, as reported by our News & Observer colleague Brian Murphy.

The breakdown:

In NC, more than 6.5 million adults and 2.6 million children will receive all or part of the stimulus checks, according to an analysis by The Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy.

Americans could see additional money in their checking accounts before the end of the month, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

Under the American Rescue Plan, as the legislation is called, a family of four could receive $5,600 — or $1,400 per person.

The bill also includes a revamped child tax credit. Folks could be given $3,000 per child and $3,600 for children under the age of 6.

Work continues on the conversion of the former Homewood Suites at 8340 N. Tryon St., into The Spoke at McCullough Station apartment homes on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Two out-of-state firms, Blaze Partners and Argosy Real Estate Partners, purchased an extended stay hotel in an $8 million acquisition that closed last week. The hotel building, located in University City, will be transformed into apartments. It contains studio, one- and two-bedroom units, according to a release from the companies.

As the Observer’s Danielle Chemtob points out, a small but growing number of developers are turning to old hotels and motels as a potential solution for a lack of affordable housing. Once completed, the apartments will not be subsidized, but they will cost under $1,000. That’s about $250 less than the average rent in the University area, according to Chris Riley, managing partner at Blaze Partners.

And in more development news, more businesses have signed on to open with Gibson Mill Market in Concord this year. The Observer’s Catherine Muccigrosso has all the details here.

The lowdown on Gibson:

The food-hall-style dining and shopping market in the 122-year-old textile mill is expected to open in the fall.

textile mill is expected to open in the fall. The market is 17,000 square foot and can support up to 12 vendors and a full-service, 3,000-square-foot restaurant.

square foot and can support up to 12 vendors and a full-service, 3,000-square-foot restaurant. New tenants include Defined Coffee, Luck Factory Games and Johnny Rogers BBQ.

Extra fun facts about the building itself:

Gibson Manufacturing Co. opened in 1899 .

The mill manufactured yarns, gingham and madras fabric as well as dress goods before making towels and sheets from the 1930s through the 1970s.

---

