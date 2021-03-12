Afternoon Observer: March 12

Happy Friday, Charlotte. Kristen here. The weekend is basically here, and with it comes the wide open potential of two days filled with relaxation and adventure. In other words, you may be looking for fun ways to fill that time. CharlotteFive has you covered with the March 12-18 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte. Just remember to wear a mask!

The Charlotte skyline rises in the background of the intersection of Beatties Ford Road, Rozzelles Ferry Road, Trade Street, and Fifth Street on October 20, 2020. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Weeks ahead of the scheduled April vote on Charlotte’s 2040 Comprehensive Plan, the proposal is receiving blow back from nearly every stakeholder group: developers, affordable housing advocates and neighborhood leaders. Some of the desire for delay comes from a provision of the plan would allow for duplexes, triplexes and in some cases quadraplexes on single-family lots.

Housing and some neighborhood advocates want to ensure the community plays a role. “Those longstanding, marginalized neighborhoods where displacement is happening... really need to be at the forefront of whats going on right now,” said Ismaail Qaiyim, chair of the Housing Justice Coalition’s political education committee.

Some real estate lobbyists are pushing for the plan to be delayed by a year. They say the city needs to conduct further economic analysis, and wonder about the legality of several ideas in the plan, among other concerns.

Outrage from some in the community follows a heated City Council meeting this month, where a majority of council members were critical of how the process unfolded.

Find more of the specifics of the situation here with our development expert, Observer reporter Danielle Chemtob.

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police SWAT team responded to a report of a man who barricaded himself in his car on Providence Rd. on Friday morning.

The situation occurred at the Providence Rd. intersection at Ballantyne Commons Parkway and McKee Road in south Charlotte, near Interstate 485, police said.

Police were at the scene around 11 a.m., as reported by the Observer’s Joe Marusak .

. At 1:45 p.m., two SWAT vehicles and a firetruck surrounded the vehicle and a man stepped out of the car with his hands up, subsequently surrendering.

“The area is contained and there is no immediate threat,” CMPD said earlier on Twitter.

Aliyah Sherril Key died on Feb. 20 in a wrong-way wreck with a Charlotte Area Transit System bus in the I-77 toll lanes. She was 24 at the time of her death, and leaves behind a family wondering how this happened.

Key was out with friends the night she died, as reported by the Observer’s Joe Marusak. She drove nearly 4 miles in the wrong direction on two interstates before a CATS bus hit and killed her just before 2 a.m. near the Sunset Road exit, State Highway Patrol Trooper Ray Pierce said. It’s unknown if intoxication was involved in the incident

Taka Morris, Key’s stepmother, started a GoFundMe drive for her children. “To honor Aliyah’s memory, we would like to establish a 529 Savings Plan for each child to use for future educational expenses,” Morris wrote on the fundraising page. “In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation.”

As of 4:30 p.m. Thursday, $3,464 had been raised toward the $10,000 goal.

This show won’t go on. Due to the pandemic, Billy Joel’s much-anticipated Charlotte concert has been postponed for another year — until April 23, 2022.

This is the second time the show has been pushed back. It was originally set to be on April 18, 2020, but was rescheduled after COVD-19 started to take hold.

Tepper Sports Entertainment says tickets purchased for the 2020 concert will be honored on the rescheduled date.

Get all of the details here with the Observer’s Théoden Janes.

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) celebrates his rushing touchdown against the Miami Dolphins with teammates in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. Steven Senne AP

