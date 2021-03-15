Afternoon Observer | New flight from CLT + potential redevelopment for NoDa church site

Happy Monday, Charlotteans. Kristen here, hoping you had a restorative weekend. According to a lifestyle magazine’s assessment, an Eastern North Carolina destination, New Bern, is one of the best small towns in the South. Once our state capital, the town is popular with tourists for its landmarks and sense of place. Have you ever lived in or vacationed to New Bern? I’d love to hear about your experience.

American Airlines said in July that it plans to layoff or furlough nearly 1,500 employees in Mecklenburg, 739 in Wake County and 370 in Forsyth County starting Oct. 1 unless federal protections for the aviation industry are extended. The protections expire Sept. 30. DAVID T. FOSTER III DTFOSTER@CHARLOTTEOBSERVER.COM

Tray tables up, please. A new daily flight is coming to Charlotte Douglas Airport bound for southern California’s airport in Ontario.

The details, with the Observer’s Hannah Smoot:

American Airlines is the flight carrier.

The route launches May 6 and will run through Aug. 16, according to the airport.

The flights will be operated on Boeing 737-800 aircrafts, with room for 172 passengers.

A development group is considering redeveloping a 1.47-acre site on a prominent NoDa block that has housed a well-known Charlotte church. Residents found out about the potential mixed-use project from a letter sent by zoning attorney Collin Brown from law firm Alexander Ricks PLLC.

What’s the situation?

The lot is at the southeast intersection of North Alexander and East 36th streets.

Preliminary plans call for retail on the ground-floor along 36th Street, according to Brown.

The retail spaces will focus on bringing in small businesses. Apartments will be in the upper floors.

Brown says the specifics of the development will be shaped by conversations with neighbors.

As the Observer’s Danielle Chemtob reminds us, the NoDa area has experienced rapid growth, spilling over into surrounding neighborhoods like Optimist Park and Villa Heights. Get more of the details about this specific development here.

Charlotte’s Dove’s Nest is a four- to six-month residential program providing free addiction support, treatment and recovery programs for women, and women with their children. One essential service the program offers its residents is an arts class. Program director Barbara Thomas noticed that the women in the program suffered from low self-esteem and lacked the ability to express themselves, and thought a class focusing on creativity would help them develop skills to aid in their recovery. Therefore, “Cathy Create,” was added to the curriculum two years ago. It’s named after a Charlotte author, Cathy Pickens.

“I think it’s very important to each and every woman to be able to identify confidence and self-esteem,” resident Sabrina Jones said. “Being able to express myself openly and honestly without feeling any type of judgment, I think that’s very important in recovery.” Learn more about this step to recovery for these women with our arts correspondent Vanessa Infanzon.

On Friday, the Mecklenburg District Attorney’s Office dismissed all domestic violence-related charges filed against Sonic Automotive CEO David Bruton Smith. As reported by the Observer’s Amanda Zhou, Smith was arrested in October 2020 and charged with assault on a female, assault by strangulation, false imprisonment and interference with emergency communication.

Sonic Automotive, a Fortune 500 company, describes itself as one of the biggest auto retailers in the United States. Smith became the company’s CEO in 2018 after his brother stepped down.

Panthers free agency: The ultimate guide to roster changes, signings

The Carolina Panthers huddle together during warmups prior to the team playing the Arizona Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Sunday, October 4, 2020. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Free agency begins Wednesday with the new league year and signals a time of change for the NFL. What kind of changes can we expect from the Carolina Panthers? Which positions need to be filled during free agency? Which players will leave the team or return to the roster? The Observer’s Alaina Getzenberg breaks it all down here for you.

---

