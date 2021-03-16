Afternoon Observer | A touching photo of a long-term couple’s last day together + potential severe weather coming Thursday

Good afternoon, Charlotte. This is Kristen. Go ahead and grab your headphones because today’s the day: the final episode of the Return Man podcast is here. For some, including some of Jim Duncan’s friends, the past is better left in the past. But for others, open questions won’t do, and the chance to find answers is worth the pain of asking one last time. Join them on their journey for truth in Episode 8.

Let’s talk news now. Have your tissues on stand-by for this first story:

Arthur and Carole Heisler, photographed at home in south Charlotte on Feb. 28 — the day before Arthur died due to complications from COVID-19 at age 95. Deborah Goodman

Deborah Goodman knew her elderly mother and stepfather were on borrowed time, especially when they both contracted COVID-19. So in an especially tender and touching moment with the two parental figures, she turned to her camera.

“I just started snapping,” recalls the 68-year-old Lake Wylie, S.C., resident. “I wasn’t sure if it was appropriate... But the moments they were having together were so poignant to me that I wanted to capture them for myself.”

In this way, Goodman became the person to capture the final photo of the long-term couple. In it, her stepfather lay on his back while her mother lay on her stomach, snuggled into his chest. They are locked in an embrace, tightly clinging to each other while he looks off into the distance and she closes her eyes. The morning after the photo was taken, Arthur died with Carole by his side.

Struck by emotion and knowing this image would touch others, too, Goodman shared with us. In this Observer exclusive, reporter Théoden Janes recounts the story behind the photo and the lives of the people in it.

Hail and wind could be coming to the Charlotte area on Thursday, with tornadoes also possible, National Weather Service meteorologists said Tuesday.

Be advised:

Charlotte has a 70% chance of rain late Wednesday and an 80% chance on Thursday, according to the NWS.

One NWS weather model predicts that any severe weather that reaches the Charlotte area will stay east of the Interstate 77 corridor, while two other models predict a “slower progression” of a storm system into the Carolinas that would bring the winds, hail, and possible tornadoes.

The Charlotte area and Upstate South Carolina are under an “enhanced risk” of severe weather on Thursday, as reported by the Observer’s Joe Marusak.

We’ve heard you — it’s complicated to figure out where to get a vaccine. It’s confusing to navigate the websites offering appointments. And it’s just plain hard to get an appointment with the rush of people striving to get a shot in their arms. Observer reporter Alison Kuznitz has done what she can to help with this new guide.

It tackles topics like:

When are new vaccine appointments added online?

How do I best position myself to snag an appointment? (Hint: refresh webpages. Often.)

Should I search outside of my home county?

Customers eat at the bar at Mac’s Speed Shop on South Boulevard on March 15. Mac’s Hospitality Group has seen a 520% increase in takeout and delivery during the coronavirus pandemic. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on the restaurant industry, one popular Charlotte restaurant group known for barbecue, beers and bikers says the company is in the best financial position it’s seen in its 16-year history. The restaurant group, Mac’s Hospitality, has 8 Mac’s Speed Shop locations in the Carolinas, plus 4 other businesses in Charlotte.

How did they pull it off?

Filling patio seating — even with limited capacity

A 520% increase in take-out and delivery sales in the past year

in take-out and delivery sales in the past year An active social media presence

Community support — both for the restaurant and for the community

In this subscriber exclusive, Catherine Muccigrosso walks us through how the group got through the pandemic as a business and how it has connected with and given back to the community in such a time of need.

According to the Observer’s Rick Bonnell, we know three things about the Hornets right now: They’re deep, they’re great in the clutch and they’re unreliable defensively. It’s that last one that’s getting them in trouble on the court — like in their Monday match against the Sacramento Kings, when they gave up 56% shooting (but don’t worry. The Hornets ultimately pulled out the win).

What does the team’s lack of defense strength mean for their upcoming matchups? Bonnell walks us through it here, exploring the team both from a broad view and from a granular, by-player deep dive.

---

That’s all for today, folks. If you don’t already, subscribe to The Charlotte Observer here. If you’re already a subscriber (thanks!), download our iOS or Android app to get connected.

Stay updated with us at charlotteobserver.com, and follow along on Twitter and Instagram to see more from us. Thanks for reading!

Did someone forward this newsletter to you? You can sign up here.