Afternoon Observer | Severe weather coming to Charlotte + $41M expansion bringing many jobs to area

Hey there, Charlotte. Kristen here, hoping you’re all having a nice Wednesday. Looking ahead to tomorrow: severe weather is upon the South, including the Charlotte area. A storm is likely to deliver hail and winds up to 28 mph to the area on Thursday, with tornadoes also possible, National Weather Service meteorologists said today. Here’s more information about how the storm may affect the region + guidance on how to deal with tornadoes. Stay safe!

Let’s talk about today’s news:

Storms are likely to bring large hail, strong gusts and possibly tornadoes to the Charlote area on Thursday, National Weather Service meteorologists warn. National Weather Service

Make a plan to stay sheltered tomorrow. The Charlotte area and Upstate South Carolina are under an “enhanced risk” of severe weather on Thursday, according to the National Storm Prediction Center. Projections from NWS put Charlotte in direct line of the expected path of the storms.

According to information from the National Weather Service, the severe weather is expected to move into the Carolinas from the Gulf Coast and Mississippi Valley. The NC and SC mountains could see some of the severe weather, “but the bulk of it will occur in locations east of the mountains,” according to a NWS bulletin.

Charlotte has an 80% chance of rain on Thursday, and rains should move from the area Friday morning, NWS meteorologists said. For everything we know about how this weather could affect the Charlotte area, read this guide by the Observer’s Joe Marusak.

The British electric vehicle company Arrival, headquartered in London, will set up shop in West Charlotte. The company has spent over $41 million on the expansion, and the new microfactory (like a factory, except with a smaller footprint) will bring 250 jobs to the area.

The company already operates a microfactory in Rock Hill — the first in the U.S. — and a North American headquarters in South End. Arrival’s second U.S. microfactory will be at Meadow Commerce Center, near Charlotte Douglas International Airport, as reported by the Observer’s Catherine Muccigrosso.

“Their decision to locate their microfactory in west Charlotte will have a major impact on our residents, bringing new, well-paying career opportunities to the neighborhood,” said Mayor Vi Lyles, in a news release about the expansion.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said Wednesday he’s optimistic that, come May 1, all adults in North Carolina will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. President Joe Biden said last week that all states should have the vaccine available to all adults by that date.

The finer details:

NC moved to Group 4 on Wednesday, starting with people who are at high risk for COVID.

The rest of Group 4, which includes all essential employees who haven’t been vaccinated yet, is set to be eligible on April 7. After that comes Group 5, which includes anyone remaining.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, Secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, said the state is projected to see an increase in its weekly vaccine supply due to distribution of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. NC received about 80,000 of that vaccine earlier this month.

As of Wednesday, over 1.3 million people in North Carolina have been fully vaccinated. That’s 12.9% of the state’s population. Our colleagues at the News and Observer, Dawn Baumgartner Vaughan and Ben Sessoms, have everything else you need to know here.

You can find the perfect glass of wine for you in Charlotte with just a little direction on varieties and flavors. Courtesy of Foxcroft Wine

You don’t need to blindly order glasses of wine anymore in the hopes that you’ll like them. We can help you land the choice every time.

Jillian Mueller of CharlotteFive has you covered here with a crash course on how to successfully order wine to your taste. Whether you’re looking for a jammy red, a sweet white, or something more off-the-wall, go ahead and bookmark this guide for next time you need assistance. It’ll be like you have your own personal sommelier accompanying you.

Can you hear that buzzing? That’s the sound of the Charlotte Hornets making NBA history.

The NBA defines “clutch time” as whenever the margin of a game is five points or fewer in the last five minutes of a game. The Hornets have played in 48 clutch-time minutes this season, and in those minutes, they’ve outscored opponents by 57.9 points per 100 possessions. If they keep it up for the rest of the season, they’ll have the best clutch-time net rating since the league started tracking that statistic in 1996.

It’s a combination of this unpredictable offense and attention to detail that has landed the team where they are today. In this Observer exclusive, Rick Bonnell gives us the full rundown of how the Hornets have pulled off such a solid effort this season.

---

That’s all for today, folks. If you don’t already, subscribe to The Charlotte Observer here. If you’re already a subscriber (thanks!), download our iOS or Android app to get connected.

Stay updated with us at charlotteobserver.com, and follow along on Twitter and Instagram to see more from us. Thanks for reading!

Did someone forward this newsletter to you? You can sign up here.