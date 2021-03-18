Afternoon Observer | Severe weather updates for CLT + today’s COVID coverage recap

Happy (rainy) Thursday, y’all. Kristen here. As storms continue to hit the South today, it’s important to know the difference between tornado watch and tornado warning. We explain it here, but if you’re a visual learner, feast your eyes upon this meme:

A meme illustrating how to remember the difference between a tornado watch and warning.

It’s hard to forget the difference when you put it in those terms. Now, let us venture into the day’s news:

Several counties in North and South Carolina, including Mecklenburg, are under a tornado watch until 6 p.m. Thursday, March 18, 2021. WBTV

The Charlotte area is under a tornado watch Thursday afternoon. At 2 p.m., the National Weather Service issued the watch for Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Cleveland, Gaston, Lincoln and Union counties and South Carolina’s Upstate region. The watch will be in place until 6 p.m.

Some effects of the weather:

At 3:20 p.m., WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers reported wind gusts nearing 40 mph in Charlotte ahead of storms.

At least 1,000 homes and businesses have lost power in the western Carolinas.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools shifted all students to in-person learning today.

StarMed Healthcare canceled several COVID testing clinics today.

The Observer’s Joe Marusak will update the article as we get more information. Stay updated with us here.

There’s a lot of information available around COVID-19 — from vaccine availability, to the viability of herd immunity in your community, there’s a lot to pay attention to. Below is a recap of today’s COVID coverage so you can catch up quickly.

From the Observer’s Hannah Smoot : Mecklenburg hit a COVID vaccine milestone today — as of Wednesday morning, roughly 9.2% of Mecklenburg County residents, or 101,651 people, have been fully vaccinated. What does it mean for herd immunity?

: Mecklenburg hit a COVID vaccine milestone today — as of Wednesday morning, roughly 9.2% of Mecklenburg County residents, or 101,651 people, have been fully vaccinated. What does it mean for herd immunity? Also from Smoot : More COVID-19 vaccines are coming to Mecklenburg locations of CVS Pharmacy this week. Anyone eligible for the vaccine in North Carolina can sign up for a shot at CVS.com, through the CVS Pharmacy app or by calling 800-746-7287.

Mecklenburg’s daily caseload appears to be stabilizing, but residents are still at risk of contracting the virus. The county has been logging more than 170 new cases each day on average over the past week, the latest state public health data show. Learn more with the Observer’s Alison Kuznitz.

Stay up to date on all of our COVID-19 coverage here.

UNC Charlotte will return to in-person learning this fall, the school announced Thursday.

The details:

Students will return to face-to-face classes and full occupancy residence halls.

In-person campus services will resume.

Employees will return to offices, and regular capacity will be allowed in all campus buildings and facilities during the semester.

Spectators will be allowed at sports events. Capacity has not yet been determined.

University leaders cite the slowing of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations in Mecklenburg and North Carolina, as well as vaccine availability, as catalysts for this decision. Learn more here with the Observer’s Devna Bose.

Camp North End has welcomed new tenants over the past year, including La Caseta, Leah & Louise, Grow, Plant Joy and more. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

From open-air dining to a cocktail cart to a drive-in restaurant, Camp North End has plenty of options for the diner or imbiber seeking a COVID-friendly experience. And with the opening of the Keswick Platform coming up, even more businesses will open soon open at the site.

Attractions at Camp North End include:

Black Moth Bars, a mobile bar concept

La Caseta, a food stall

Grow, a plant shop

MacFly Fresh Printing Co., a boutique design firm

... and much more. CharlotteFive has a guide to the venue here.

Appalachian State is in the NCAA tournament for the first time in 21 years and will play tonight at 8:40 p.m. The 16th-seeded Mountaineers (17-11) will play No. 16 seed Norfolk State (16-7) in the “First Four” game Thursday night. The Observer’s Langston Wertz Jr. has everything you need to know about the game here.

---

