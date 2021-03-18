Observer

Afternoon Observer | Severe weather updates for CLT + today’s COVID coverage recap

Happy (rainy) Thursday, y’all. Kristen here. As storms continue to hit the South today, it’s important to know the difference between tornado watch and tornado warning. We explain it here, but if you’re a visual learner, feast your eyes upon this meme:

tornadotweet.png
A meme illustrating how to remember the difference between a tornado watch and warning.

It’s hard to forget the difference when you put it in those terms. Now, let us venture into the day’s news:

1. Live weather updates: Tornado watch issued for Charlotte

0318 tornado watch.jpeg
Several counties in North and South Carolina, including Mecklenburg, are under a tornado watch until 6 p.m. Thursday, March 18, 2021. WBTV

The Charlotte area is under a tornado watch Thursday afternoon. At 2 p.m., the National Weather Service issued the watch for Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Cleveland, Gaston, Lincoln and Union counties and South Carolina’s Upstate region. The watch will be in place until 6 p.m.

Some effects of the weather:

The Observer’s Joe Marusak will update the article as we get more information. Stay updated with us here.

2. Catch up on COVID coverage from the Observer

There’s a lot of information available around COVID-19 — from vaccine availability, to the viability of herd immunity in your community, there’s a lot to pay attention to. Below is a recap of today’s COVID coverage so you can catch up quickly.

Stay up to date on all of our COVID-19 coverage here.

3. UNC Charlotte will fully return for fall semester

UNC Charlotte will return to in-person learning this fall, the school announced Thursday.

The details:

University leaders cite the slowing of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations in Mecklenburg and North Carolina, as well as vaccine availability, as catalysts for this decision. Learn more here with the Observer’s Devna Bose.

4. Your ultimate guide to Camp North End

CLT_Camp_Northend_La_Caseta (2).jpg
Camp North End has welcomed new tenants over the past year, including La Caseta, Leah & Louise, Grow, Plant Joy and more. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

From open-air dining to a cocktail cart to a drive-in restaurant, Camp North End has plenty of options for the diner or imbiber seeking a COVID-friendly experience. And with the opening of the Keswick Platform coming up, even more businesses will open soon open at the site.

Attractions at Camp North End include:

... and much more. CharlotteFive has a guide to the venue here.

NCAA tournament: “First Four” is tonight, and App State is playing

Appalachian State is in the NCAA tournament for the first time in 21 years and will play tonight at 8:40 p.m. The 16th-seeded Mountaineers (17-11) will play No. 16 seed Norfolk State (16-7) in the “First Four” game Thursday night. The Observer’s Langston Wertz Jr. has everything you need to know about the game here.

---

That’s all for today, folks. If you don’t already, subscribe to The Charlotte Observer here. If you’re already a subscriber (thanks!), download our iOS or Android app to get connected.

Stay updated with us at charlotteobserver.com, and follow along on Twitter and Instagram to see more from us. Thanks for reading!

Did someone forward this newsletter to you? You can sign up here.

Kristen Kornbluth bio card
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service