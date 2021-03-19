Afternoon Observer | More in-person days for some CMS students? + Evening Muse to reopen

Happy Friday, Charlotte. We made it! Kristen here, ready once again for a relaxing weekend ... with some excitement mixed in. If you’re anything like me, you crave some adventure over the weekend. Allow CharlotteFive’s Jillian Mueller to assist with this 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte for March 19-25. What do you plan on doing this weekend? Let me know.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Earnest Winston addresses the media before a brief tour of Crestdale Middle School in Matthews on Monday, February 22, 2021. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

On Friday, district officials announced that CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston will recommend looser COVID restrictions for Charlotte Mecklenburg middle and high school students. He is expected to present the recommendation to the board at Tuesday’s meeting.

What you need to know:

Under the current reopening plan, most middle schoolers and high schoolers are in classrooms two days per week.

Winston will recommend moving older students to Plan A, which includes in-person instruction with minimal social distancing.

The board previously unanimously agreed to four-day in-person school under Plan A for elementary students. That schedule is expected to start Monday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance for schools Friday. Now, in addition to masks, “students should maintain a distance of at least three feet in classroom settings,” a change from the previous recommendation of six feet.

The Observer’s Devna Bose has the rest of the story here.

A west Charlotte apartment complex was filled with health and safety hazards, like pests, mold, and unsafe wiring. Tenants begged public officials to intervene for months. A years-long saga ensued with violations found by inspections and tenants removed from their units. Now, after a long, arduous road for the tenants, a settlement has been reached.

As reported by the Observer’s Lauren Lindstrom, the $547,000 settlement will be divided among 106 former tenants. Amounts will vary based on the rent tenants paid and whether they received collections notices after code violations were identified.

“I was exhausted from this long, long drawn-out battle,” Serita Russell, a lead plaintiff of the class-action suit said. “Just living in Lake Arbor, period, for the three and a half years that I was living there, I am happy that it’s over. I’m glad that I’m trying to put my life back together.”

The Evening Muse in Charlotte is planning to reopen in May after being closed for over a year because of the coronavirus. Alex Cason CharlotteFive file photo

One of Charlotte’s most popular music venues is set to reopen soon after being shuttered for a year because of COVID-19. With the increase in vaccine availability and COVID cases numbers trending downward, The Evening Muse founder and co-owner Joe Kuhlmann is hopeful the venue will be able to reopen May 1.

“Due to the restrictions still in place, we are going to change it up a bit and offer a more intimate gathering with a limited number of socially distant tables and chairs,” the NoDa establishment said on social media Friday.

The Muse will sell full tables with four seats each so people will stick with their groups, as reported by the Observer’s Catherine Muccigrosso. Safety protocols, like masks, temperatures checks and sanitation will be followed. The first show will be announced Friday afternoon.

From vaccine opportunities to case numbers to personal anecdotes, here’s some of the day’s COVID coverage for the Charlotte area.

Mecklenburg County surpassed a milestone today: 100,000 lab-confirmed infections. While conditions have improved recently, the average COVID-19 positivity rate slightly rose in the past week to 5.1%, county health officials said Friday. Learn more with the Observer’s Alison Kuznitz .

While conditions have improved recently, the average COVID-19 positivity rate slightly rose in the past week to 5.1%, county health officials said Friday. Learn more with the Observer’s . Looking for COVID vaccines across the NC, SC state line? This is what you need to know, compiled by the Observer’s Hannah Smoot and the Rock Hill Herald’s Cailyn Derickson .

and the Rock Hill Herald’s . CharlotteFive asked people who’ve received the COVID-19 vaccine what their experiences, before and after the shot, were like. You can read folks’ responses here.

Find all of our coronavirus coverage here.

A North Carolina set out to catch a tornado on video during an outing for a hot dog. She may have gotten it. Video screenshot

A North Carolina woman out buying hot dogs for dinner with her husband decided to try catching a tornado on video during Thursday’s extreme weather. She ended up finding a funnel cloud in the squall line that crossed the state, but the National Weather Service has yet to declare it an official tornado. Take a look for yourself and read more here in this story from the Observer’s Mark Price.

