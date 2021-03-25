Afternoon Observer | All NC adults can get vaccinated soon + this pharmacy is breaking down racial vaccine barriers

Happy Friday Jr., everyone. This is Kristen. We have some pretty exciting vaccine news to get into today, but before we go there, I’ll remind you about this comprehensive guide to getting a vaccine around Charlotte, as compiled by the Observer’s Alison Kuznitz. Where we’re going, you’ll need it.

Editor’s news: Keep an eye out for our upcoming project, Two Weeks to Shutdown, which showcases the two weeks between NC’s first COVID case and first mandatory stay-at-home order. It comes out tomorrow morning and we’re all proud of the work put into it. I’ll mention it here again tomorrow — don’t miss it!

Now, let’s talk news:

The vaccination eligibility timeline has been moved up. All adults in NC will be eligible to get vaccinated starting April 7, according to Gov. Cooper’s new timeline announced today.

Any essential workers not yet vaccinated can receive their first doses as soon as March 31.

However, Mecklenburg continues to grapple with a tight vaccine supply and a swelling waitlist. County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris said this week that Mecklenburg is at the top of NC’s list of communities not receiving enough doses. NC expects to get another shipment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the next week, as reported by the Observer’s Hannah Smoot and Alison Kuznitz.

“We are starting to see higher amounts of vaccine come into the county, and I’m hoping that will have the needed impact on the percentage our population vaccinated,” Harris told county commissioners Tuesday.

Sylvia Graves (right) is administered the COVID-19 vaccine by Dr. Martez Prince at Premier Pharmacy And Wellness Center in Charlotte, NC, on Thursday, March 18, 2021. Khadejeh Nikouyeh Knikouyeh@charlotteobserver.com

Premier Pharmacy and Wellness Center, an independent medical care operation staffed by and primarily serving people of color, is trying to alleviate a common tension by empowering Black people to feel safe choosing vaccination. As reported previously by the Observer, a distrust of medicine is held by many Black adults. This is a convention rooted in systemic racism and trauma.

Dr. Martez Prince, founder of Premier Pharmacy, aims to educate his patients and help them make medically-sound decisions, but he won’t force the vaccine on his patients. The model of his clinic hinges of patient relationships built on trust and candid conversations.

Sylvia Graves, an east Charlotte resident, says that she was wary of getting the COVID vaccine at first, but came around and got her shot at Premier Pharmacy. Her 21-year-old daughter plans to get the vaccine when she can, but most of her close friends are skeptical. “I was reluctant to get the vaccine, primarily because it’s new ... I’m so proud of myself because initially I was against it,” Graves said.

Learn more about how Premier Pharmacy is increasing the representation in vaccination with the Observer’s Alison Kuznitz.

People gather in remembrance of Frankie Jennings on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at the gas station where he was shot and killed by a deputy U.S. Marshal. The shooting happened at the corner of The Plaza and Parkwood Ave. in Charlotte, NC. Tuesday was Frankie Jennings, 32nd birthday. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

A deputy U.S. marshal’s fatal shooting of 32-year-old Frankie Jennings at a Charlotte gas station on Tuesday could renew questions about the federal agency’s lack of bodycams and higher rate of violence than local police departments. The deputy was attempting to serve Jennings warrants out of Carolina Beach, the Observer previously reported.

A recent investigation by USA Today and The Marshall Project revealed that local task forces set up by U.S. Marshals kill more people than local police do. Deputy U.S. marshals aren’t required to wear body cameras. Some groups think it’s time for a change in federal law to require them, including the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

Learn more about the issue with the Observer’s Joe Marusak.

A federal agency has cleared the way for the Rock Hill-based Catawba Indian Nation to begin building their long-planned North Carolina casino. The U.S. Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Indian Affairs approved the revenue-sharing agreement the tribe reached in January with Gov. Cooper, as reported by the Observer’s Joe Marusak.

What does the approval mean?

The tribe can start building their $273 million casino off Interstate 85 in Kings Mountain.

Thousands of jobs will be newly available for North Carolinians.

Class III gaming, including slot machines and table games, can be offered.

Find all of our sports coverage here.

