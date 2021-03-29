Afternoon Observer | Some employers hope to return to office as vaccines hit + a cereal bar is coming to Charlotte

Happy Monday, Charlotte. Kristen here, ready for another week. Have you gotten your vaccine yet? If you’re above the age of 16, you’re now eligible in NC. Mecklenburg is opening new vaccine appointments for its Bojangles Coliseum clinic starting at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, and for the first time, everyone in Groups 1-5 (above 16) can sign up. Find the rest of the details here with the Observer’s Hannah Smoot, and sign up to get that shot!

Now, let’s talk about the rest of today’s news:

The Spectrum CompaniesÕ Managing Director for Development Jason Fish looks out on the uptown Charlotte skyline view from where Grant Thornton begins build out of its office space. as construction progresses at the mixed-use Vantage South End project on Friday, March 26, 2021. The project includes two 11-story office towers, retail, a one-acre courtyard and plans for a hotel. LendingTree is preparing for occupancy of the completed west tower, The east office tower is set for completion in early 2022. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

As a pandemic safety measure, many Charlotte companies have had employees working from home. And as vaccination becomes more common, some hope to bring people back in. However, some companies, like tax, audit and advisory firm Grant Thornton are rethinking large offices entirely as remote work becomes more common.

The Observer recently asked some of Charlotte’s largest employers about their plans for in-person work, including:

LendingTree

Lowe’s

Wells Fargo

Bank of America

Learn more about what the economic titans plan for the future of their offices here with the Observer’s Danielle Chemtob and Austin Weinstein.

Which do prefer: Cinnamon Toast Crunch or Trix? At the upcoming Day and Night Exotic Cereal Bar, it won’t matter what your preference is — you’ll be able to fully indulge the sugary-cereal cravings of your dreams there with the available cereal bowls and shakes, as seen on their Instagram page.

Aiming to “reinvent the most important meal of the day,” the cereal shop will open uptown on April 10. It was originally a Los Angeles food truck, but has expanded into franchises across the country. The menu will feature childhood classics like Fruit Loops and Honey Nut Cheerios and international cereal options. CharlotteFive’s Deanna Taylor has the rest of the sweet details here.

Regal Movies will reopen its first North Carolina theater on April 16 in the Charlotte area. The chain posted a phased reopening plan on its website Monday. This opening plan joins Regal with other area businesses in ramping up activities as coronavirus restrictions are loosened. Last week, Gov. Cooper eased some COVID rules, including allowing movie theaters to operate at 50% capacity.

Regal has the most Charlotte-area locations and most screens, 101, as reported by the Observer’s Catherine Muccigrosso. The chain has seven locations in the area, including some in Rock Hill and Gastonia.

The Republican Accountability Project is spending $1 million on TV and digital ads criticizing six GOP members of Congress who objection to the certification of 2020 presidential election results. The group says these members “encouraged a deadly attack” on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

The members in question include:

NC Rep. Madison Cawthorn

Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California

Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia

Matt Gaetz of Florida

Louie Gohmert of Texas

Mo Brooks of Alabama

NC’s Cawthorn voted against certification of the election results in Arizona and Pennsylvania on Jan. 6, after pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol to interrupt the process. At least five people, including a police officer, died as a result of the attack.

According to data collected by the Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit that tracks gun violence in America, 2020 was a year of extreme gun violence. The number of gun-related deaths in the United States jumped 25% last year compared to 2019.

According to Philip J. Cook, a professor of public policy at Duke University, that’s the largest increase since experts started keeping track of that stat in the early 1930s. And in NC, it’s even higher — with a 31% increase in gun deaths.

As previously reported by the Observer, Charlotte police recorded 121 homicides in 2020, the most since 1993, and 102 involved gunshot wounds.

“2020 became the most violent year of the 21st century,” Cook said. “It looks like that is also true for North Carolina.”

---

