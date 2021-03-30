Afternoon Observer | Severe storms expected in area + Robinhood is coming to Charlotte — with jobs

Good afternoon, Charlotte. Kristen here. How did you spend your March? If it was anything like mine, you spent time with dear friends outdoors at a safe distance, enjoyed plenty of neighborhood walks and waited patiently for vaccine slots to open up for yourself and for your loved ones. Explore March through Charlotte’s eyes here with CharlotteFive’s photo roundup.

Now, let’s get into today’s news:

The low temperature in the Charlotte area late Thursday could fall below freezing, to 29 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. National Weather Service

The Charlotte area is again expecting inclement weather. Severe storms with hail and winds could hit parts of the area this week, followed by an expected deep freeze, National Weather Service meteorologists said Tuesday.

According to the NWS:

Wednesday should hit a high of 71, but rain and thunderstorms are expected to move in after 2 p.m.

Lower temperatures “with a freeze” are likely late Thursday and possibly late Friday.

“A late season strong cold front is forecast to push through the area Wednesday and may support strong to severe thunderstorms, with damaging wind gusts being the main threat,” NWS forecasters in the Greer, S.C., office said in a hazardous weather outlook bulletin just before 6 a.m.

Learn more about the upcoming weather with the Observer’s Joe Marusak.

The stock trading app Robinhood is coming to Charlotte. While the location of Robinhood’s new office wasn’t immediately available, county records show there’s a permit for 650 South Tryon Street titled “Robinhood - Office Upfit,” as reported by the Observer’s Danielle Chemtob. The company will receive up to $3.7 million in incentives from the city and state.

Robinhood’s move to the Queen City will bring close to 400 jobs to the area — including analysts, customer service staff and operations personnel, according to a release from Gov. Roy Cooper’s office. — and the average salary for the positions is just over $76,000.

W.M. Irvin Elementary School in Concord, NC Google StreetView

Concord’s W.M. Irvin Elementary School was closed today after 17 students tested positive for COVID-19. Nearly 100 students were quarantined — about 19% of the school’s students, officials say — and the school switched to remote learning temporarily, as reported by the Observer’s Joe Marusak.

Those isolated include students who tested positive and people close to them. The school will get a deep cleaning, and students and staff will return to the school after spring break on April 13, Cabarrus County Schools Interim Superintendent Brian Schultz said in a news release issued by the Health Alliance.

On Nov. 8, a plane headed from Oregon to Switzerland stopped at Charlotte Douglas International Airport for refueling. On that plane was almost 3,300 pounds of hemp, and federal law enforcement agents confiscated it. Now, there’s a legal battle over whether the product was legal or not.

What’s happening here?

The distributor, We CBD claims the hemp was legal.

But U.S. Customs and Border Protection claims that testing revealed that more than 80 percent of the product — almost 2,800 pounds — was THC-containing marijuana, which is illegal.

— was THC-containing marijuana, which is illegal. In a March 19 lawsuit filed in Charlotte, the company petitioned the federal courts to settle the dispute and asked U.S. District Judge Frank Whitney for an emergency order to protect the disputed hemp/marijuana.

However, it was later learned that federal Border Patrol agents had already destroyed it.

Learn more about the case here with the Observer’s Michael Gordon.

Good news, football fans — an extra week of NFL football was approved during the virtual NFL owner’s meeting Tuesday. Now, the season will span 17 weeks. For the Panthers, this adds a game vs. the Houston Texans to the team’s schedule, as reported by the Observer’s Alaina Getzenberg.

Finer details:

The 17-game season will still include just one bye week.

The season will now extend to the second weekend in January.

Teams will play three preseason games instead of four.

The Panthers will host two preseason games in 2021.

---

