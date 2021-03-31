Observer

Afternoon Observer | Long-vacant Dilworth property changes hands + houses of worship adjust spring holidays to COVID

Good afternoon, Charlotte! This is Kristen. If you discovered a shark off the North Carolina coast, what would you name it? When marine researchers ran into an 8 foot long, 338-pound shark in the Outer Banks’ Onslow Bay, they knew just what to name her: Charlotte. She is the second white shark tagged and released so far off the North Carolina coast during the researchers’ current expedition, which ends this week. Learn more about our large finned friend here with Mark Price.

1. Long-vacant Dilworth property changes hands

A redevelopment of the long-vacant lot at East Boulevard and Scott Avenue is moving forward after city council approval Monday, the latest change for the neighborhood. Observer file photo

A long-vacant lot at the corner of East Boulevard and Scott Avenue has been purchased for $5.1 million. The move brings the site one step closer to redevelopment.

The details, with the Observer’s Danielle Chemtob:

Learn more about the deal here.

2. Charlotte houses of worship adjust spring holidays to COVID

PRAYER_01.jpg
Ali Abdalla, center, and other men give their final prayer of the day on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at the Islamic Center of Charlotte. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

It’s not the first year houses of worship have to change up the way they celebrate religious holidays (good riddance, 2020), but with the hope of vaccination on the horizon, things are looking a bit more hopeful this year. Churches are re-imagining Passover, Easter and Ramadan rituals with face masks, social distancing and hand sanitizer, and clergy say this year is more uplifting as vaccines inject congregations with a message of renewal.

Last year, lockdowns meant mostly virtual Zoom services, but this year, holidays will be celebrated at festive meals, drive-up ceremonies and even Mass on a high school football field, as reported by the Observer’s Alison Kuznitz.

”It’s going to be joyful. It’s going to be hopeful,” said Father Patrick Winslow, vicar general and chancellor of the Diocese of Charlotte. “It’s going to be assuring that we’re reaching a different moment of this pandemic, and all of those themes align with the theme of Holy Week.”

3. An update on the storms moving into the Charlotte area

It looks like that rain is here to stay for the rest of the day — powerful storms are still expected to hit the Charlotte region this evening, and could spawn tornadoes and large hail, National Weather Service meteorologists say.

Get the complete weather update here with the Observer’s Joe Marusak.

