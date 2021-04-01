Afternoon Observer | Roy Williams is retiring + Latest COVID analysis brings hope, concern in Charlotte

It’s Thursday, Charlotte — and a big day indeed for Carolina fans. This is Kristen, here with some basketball news — long-time UNC coach Roy Williams is retiring. For Tar Heels born and bred, it’s the end of an era. Head coach for 33 seasons, he wraps up his time by the court with 903 career wins. Even if you don’t root for UNC, you likely appreciate the impact Williams left on the game.

North Carolina head coach Roy Williams cuts down the nets at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan Monday April 6, 2009.CHUCK LIDDY chuck.liddy@newsobserver.com CHUCK LIDDY Staff photo by Chuck Liddy

During a 4 p.m. press conference, Roy Williams told listeners, with tears in his eyes, that he’s no longer the right man for the job. “Deep down inside I knew that the only thing that could speed that up is if I felt deep down inside I’m not the right man for the job. I no longer feel I am the right man for the job,” he said.

Michael Jordan spoke to the Observer’s Rick Bonnell about Roy Williams’ retirement. “He meant so much to basketball,” he remarks in this subscriber exclusive.

As the Observer’s Scott Fowler puts it, Roy Williams’ retirement had perfect timing. “Ol’ Roy didn’t always manage the clock perfectly, but he timed this one just right. He left us wanting more,” he says.

For UNC students and fans, Thursday was a ‘pretty upsetting’ day to be a Tar Heel. Learn more with the News & Observer’s Kate Murphy and Josh Shaffer .

Explore a timeline of Roy Williams’ long coaching career here with the Observer’s Langston Wertz Jr.

When it comes to COVID progress in Mecklenburg County, we’re currently looking at a mixed bag. Coronavirus-related deaths in the county dropped by more than 50% between March and February — Mecklenburg saw 44 virus deaths in March, a tie with last May for lowest monthly total since the pandemic began — but coronavirus cases are once again climbing.

The details:

Mecklenburg’s positivity rate rose to 6.7% in the past week — almost a 25% increase over the last two weeks.

in the past week — almost a increase over the last two weeks. Health experts worry that a third surge of infections could happen in late April after folks gather in person for springtime holidays, as reported by the Observer’s Alison Kuznitz.

However, experts say the post-spring holiday peak shouldn’t be as bad as the post-Christmas peak. ”If we’re lucky, we’ll continue to see this subside and peter out (in) a small wave,” said Michael Thompson, associate chair of the Public Health Sciences Department at UNC Charlotte. “The real proof is what will happen if there’s an Easter surge.”

3. Popular NC snack maker partners with private equity firm

Falfurrias Capital Partners private equity firm made an undisclosed investment in Carolina Foods, known for its Duchess brand honey buns, shown being packaged at the manufacturing site on South Tryon Street. Observer file photo

A Southern food manufacturer based in Charlotte has landed a pretty sweet investment deal.

A Charlotte private equity firm, Falfurrias Capital Partners, has made an investment in the 87-year-old, family-owned company Carolina Foods, a manufacturer of baked goods. The company produces Duchess products, and calls itself the creator of one of America’s first Honey Buns.

Carolina Foods’ 400 employees are not expected to be affected by the transaction, the investment company said in a news release. Neither company is disclosing the size of the investment, but Marc Oken, a founder of Falfurrias, told the Observer that the investment in Carolina Foods is “significant.” Learn more about the deal here with the Observer’s Catherine Muccigrosso.

The pandemic changed the concept of home for many people. Lauren Lindstrom’s work for the Observer looks at how people find housing, stay in housing and survive in their situations. Stephanie Bunao

Allow me to introduce you to another one of my deeply skilled colleagues, Lauren Lindstrom. Lauren has been with the Observer since June 2019 through a fellowship with Report for America, and her reporting looks at how people in the Charlotte area find, stay in and survive their living situations. You can find her work here, and watch her Meet the Reporter video here.

