Afternoon Observer | At Capitol, officer killed, suspect dead + Korean-owned convenience store was trashed in hate crime

Now, here are today’s headlines:

U.S. Capitol Police officers stand near a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, April 2, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) J. Scott Applewhite AP

The U.S. Capitol went into lockdown and two people died after a suspect rammed a car into a barricade at an access point, according to U.S. Capitol Police.

Details:

The suspect and a Capitol police officer are dead after being taken to a hospital.

A second police officer was injured and taken to a hospital.

Police shot the suspect, who stepped out of the car with a knife, Bloomberg reported.

This is a developing story. Check here for updates.

A man wielding a metal post entered Plaza Sundries, a convenience store near the Charlotte Transit Center on Tuesday and trashed the business while yelling racial slurs. “Chinese (expletive),” the suspect yelled at the Sungs, who are Korean. “Go back to your country.” Surveillance footage shows the man coming into the store, knocking merchandise to the floor and swinging a street sign post around, trying to break the glass on the refrigerators. The man has since been arrested.

During the pandemic, hate crimes nationally against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders have increased 150 percent, according to a study by the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino. In March, eight people were shot and killed in Atlanta — six of them Asian-American women.

It was hardly the first time an incident like that has happened, said Mark Sung, whose parents own the shop. He grew up on the border between Matthews and Charlotte, and said while he has experienced racism his whole life, the pandemic has made it morefrequent. Learn more about the incident and its deeper racial implications here with the Observer’s Amanda Zhou.

Movie and television production levels are hitting higher levels than we’ve seen in six years, and Charlotte is among several cities in the state enjoying the rewards of this increase.

In September, N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper allowed filming to resume statewide amid the pandemic with safety protocols in place.

Filming begins in the Charlotte area this month for “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret,” a film based on Judy Blume’s best-selling novel.

Also filming in Charlotte will be the independent feature “Evolution,” a film about a mom determined to find a way forward after her teenage son suffers a freak accident.

These two movies are among six productions receiving assistance from North Carolina Film and Entertainment Grant, according to a news release Thursday from Gov. Roy Cooper’s office. The incentives add up to more than $33 million, as reported by the Observer’s Catherine Muccigrosso.

E. Evans, the Durham county chief magistrate, counts a stack of 20 dollar bills on Friday Jun. 19, 2020. Casey Toth ctoth@newsobserver.com

If you’re a parent in North Carolina, check your bank account. If you didn’t already receive a $335 check to help offset the costs of remote learning, you still have time to apply.

What you need to know:

The checks are part of the 2020 CARES Act coronavirus relief packages.

Some parents were automatically sent the money, but others weren’t.

Many of the people who didn’t automatically get the money are low-income — who now have to fill out an application for it.

You’re eligible if you had a child under the age of 16 in 2019 and lived in North Carolina.

The deadline to apply is May 31 — apply here.

Camp North End Partners and Farmers Market Management Services have created a weekly farmers market at Camp North End that will start on April 28. The market will offer locally grown products from farmers, ranchers and food artisans, and it’ll run from 4-8 p.m.

Through a grant from Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina, the market will be able to redeem benefits for those on the Supplemental Nutrition Nutrition Assistance Program — giving SNAP recipients two dollars in market coins for every dollar they redeem.

Vendors include:

Blue Goat Dairy

Lucky Fish

Mano Bella

PetWants

Queen Hemp

Thoughtful Baking

... and more. Get the rest of the lowdown here with CharlotteFive’s Laurie Larsh.

