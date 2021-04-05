Afternoon Observer | To this Charlotte brewer, education is key for the industry + New UNC basketball coach announced

Happy Monday, Charlotte. This is Kristen here. Let’s kick off the week with a fun one, shall we? At 4 years old, Zoe Roth posed for a picture in front of a burning building. You may recognize the photo I’m describing as this meme. In true memetic fashion, people have superimposed her image onto countless other backgrounds: the sinking Titanic, the burning Hindenburg, a pair of dinosaurs cowering beneath a falling meteor. And in a twist of fate, our colleagues at the News & Observer learned that Roth is now 21 and a senior at UNC-Chapel Hill. It’s a small world. Read more about the internet-famous Tar Heel here.

Now, let’s talk about today’s news:

Razia Gonzalez hopes to one day open her own nanobrewery and recently won a Talent On Tap Scholarship from City Brew Tours after writing about her experience trying to break into the beer brewing industry. Amanda Dickinson

After a decade of homebrewing, Razia Gonzalez decided to break into the professional beer world. It took her four years to get two interviews. She thinks her size and sex are to blame — she watched a male friend rapidly get a production role at a brewery despite only having a couple homebrews under his belt at the time, as reported by CharlotteFive’s Daniel Hartis.

Gonzalez said she often hears that women and people of color don’t want to brew or drink craft beer, but that doesn’t line up with own experience. She thinks breweries and brewery owners could do more to diversify the industry, and for her, that begins with accessibility to beer education for broader groups of people.

“I think the education piece is what’s really helping to diversify the industry,” Gonzalez said. “These classes are expensive. If you’re providing these resources and these experiences to people of color, you’re creating more space for them to learn.”

North Carolina assistant coach Hubert Davis gives a thumbs up to fans as he leaves the court following the Tar Heels’ 101-86 victory over Indiana on Friday, March 25, 2016 in the NCAA East Regional semi-finals at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pa. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

Just a few days after the announcement that longtime UNC basketball head coach Roy Williams was retiring, the university has announced a successor. UNC is planning to hire Hubert Davis as its next men’s basketball coach, two sources with knowledge of the decision said. The ball is in the Board of Trustees’ court as they meet to approve his contract Monday afternoon.

Who is Davis?

Davis, 50, played for legendary coach Dean Smith from 1988-92.

He spent the past nine seasons as an assistant coach under Williams.

He will be the first African-American head coach in the history of the program, as reported by the News & Observer’s C.L. Brown .

. He doesn’t have head coaching experience — but that wasn’t a prereq for the position, as reported by the N&O’s Chip Alexander.

The rate of COVID cases is rising all over Mecklenburg after a months-long downward trend. Health officials say vaccines are slowing hospitalizations and deaths, but that the positivity rate of COVID testing in the county is rising.

Some major takeaways:

The latest countywide rate is 282.2 new cases per 100,000 residents from March 18 to March 31.

new cases per residents from March 18 to March 31. Mecklenburg’s infection rates have improved since two months ago, when the rate was nearly 800 cases per 100,000 residents.

cases per residents. In all but three ZIP codes — 28277, 28215 and 28206 — the rate increased in the latter half of March.

ZIP code 28202 (uptown) had the highest concentration of COVID-19 cases in the county’s most recent data release — 661.6 cases per 100,000 residents.

Get the rest of this week’s COVID update by ZIP code here with the Observer’s Devna Bose.

Beach Boys superfan David Beard has gotten close with the band over the years. The Fort Mill resident has been the editor and publisher of the Beach Boys fan magazine Endless Summer Quarterly since 1993, and he’s worked on several projects with the band over the years, like designing the band’s tour programs in 2015 and 2016.

But his latest gig was one to top all the rest.

Not only was Beard involved in producing an updated version of the 1970 song “Add Some Music to Your Day,” he also co-produced the new LP that the single comes from.

“To be able to be in that producer’s chair of developing the arrangement, of (deciding) who’s gonna sing where and all that, with the Beach Boys and their children, was ... pretty cool,” Beard says.

Learn more about how the concept came together here with the Observer’s Théoden Janes.

---

That’s all for today, folks. If you don’t already, subscribe to The Charlotte Observer here. If you’re already a subscriber (thanks!), download our iOS or Android app to get connected.

Stay updated with us at charlotteobserver.com, and follow along on Twitter and Instagram to see more from us. Thanks for reading!

Did someone forward this newsletter to you? You can sign up here.