Afternoon Observer | Uptown theater restoration underway + New Lidl coming to Charlotte

Happy Wednesday, and happy National Beer Day, folks. This is Kristen. On this day in 1933, the Cullen–Harrison Act was enacted, allowing for U.S. sale of low-ABV beer. It also eventually led to the end of prohibition by paving the way for the repealing of the 18th Amendment. After signing the act, Roosevelt remarked, “I think this would be a good time for a beer.” And wasn’t he right, Charlotte? CharlotteFive has your celebration needs covered with an idea of which bottle shop to hit and some festive beers to try. Will you be drinking a favorite brew tonight to celebrate? I’d love to hear about it.

Now that we’ve successfully completed a beer history lesson, let’s talk news:

Construction on the revamp of the more than a century-old Carolina Theatre is continuing, but the planned Intercontinental Hotel that will sit atop it has been put on hold. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Closed in 1978, a 1920s theater located in uptown Charlotte could soon be getting a new lease on life. The Foundation For The Carolinas is moving ahead with $50 million plans to renovate and reopen Carolina Theatre next year — even as plans to build an upscale hotel on top of the theater are paused indefinitely.

The details, with the Observer’s Danielle Chemtob:

The renovation has been in the works for years and is part of a transformation for northern uptown, where development has lagged.

In 2019, crews installed a crane to assist with installing the tower on top of the theater, but the efforts were delayed as COVID hit.

Last week, the foundation submitted a city construction permit, according to public records.

Laura Smith, the foundation’s executive vice president, said the next step in the project is to complete the exterior facade for the new portion, which contains a multi-story lobby and staff offices.

Smith said the companies don’t have a firm date for when they might start work on the hotel. “There’s been no indication that they plan not to go forward,” she said. “It’s just that the world has changed a bit since we’ve started.”

Another Lidl grocery store is coming to the Charlotte area. The German grocer will open its Steele Creek store at 7 a.m. on April 14.

The lowdown:

The 8th Lidl in the area, the store’s hours will be 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.





daily. The store will be 20,000 square feet.

The store will hire about 50 employees, as reported by the Observer’s Catherine Muccigrosso.

It’s one of four stores planned in the Charlotte market. Other upcoming openings include South Boulevard, Carmel Commons and Mallard Creek Church Road locations.

If you’ve gone vaccine hunting online, you know the struggle all too well: refresh pages constantly, scroll through sites, open up multiple tabs, all in the hopes of stumbling upon an appointment. According to some NC health experts, this scarcity-induced scramble may end soon as the state gets more doses — and as more people get vaccinated, reducing the intense demand.

Dr. David Priest, Novant Health infectious diseases specialist, is optimistic the Charlotte region will soon see a surplus of appointments — even with the upcoming influx of North Carolinians needing shots, as everyone ages 16 and older became eligible today to get vaccinated.

Atrium infectious diseases expert Dr. Lewis McCurdy agrees with Priest’s sentiment, saying “I don’t think it’s going to be a magic thing where all of a sudden we have enough for everyone tomorrow. But I do think over the next several weeks that it’ll be easier and easier to find that spot for your vaccine.”

Learn more here with the Observer’s Alison Kuznitz.

OMG Donuts is expanding from its original Concord location to open a shop in the MoRA neighborhood in Southeast Charlotte. Courtesy of OMG Donuts

Southeast Charlotte is getting a new place to satisfy sugar cravings. Concord-based OMG Donuts & Bakery is opening a new location in Meridian Place next to Edge City Brewery, as reported by CharlotteFive’s Heidi Finley.

Construction started this week. It’s expected to last until late July or early August .

or . This location will emphasize the connection between coffee and donuts with a coffee program partnership with local roaster Pure Intentions.

Hand-scooped ice cream will also be served at the shop.

