Afternoon Observer | Rock Hill mass shooting updates + Biden announces gun control actions

Good afternoon, Charlotte. This is Kristen. Today, we bring you sad news out of Rock Hill — there was a mass shooting Wednesday in York County that left six people dead and another wounded. A manhunt ensued and ended early Thursday when the suspect killed himself, officials said. We’ll give you more of the details below with multiple stories by talented colleagues from The Charlotte Observer, The (Rock Hill) Herald and The State.

1. Rock Hill mass shooting details: victims, suspect, community reactions

Lesslie 2.jpg
Dr. Robert Lesslie, in a 2009 file photo. Lesslie, his wife, two of their grandchildren, and a worker who was at the doctor’s Marshall Road home outside Rock Hill were all shot to death Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Observer file photo

Six people were killed in a Wednesday mass shooting in York County. Sources say former NFL player Phillip Adams was the shooter. Here’s what we know, from reporters Andrew Dys, Tobie Perkins, Alaina Getzenberg, Cailyn Derickson, Alex Zietlow, Michael Gordon, Maayan Schechter and Lauren Lindstrom.

The victims and the suspect:

Community reaction and background information:

Find our latest information on the shooting with The Herald here.

2. Biden announces gun control actions as SC reels from mass shooting

Just a day after the Rock Hill mass shooting, President Joe Biden announced sweeping gun control actions on Thursday. He shared details Thursday during his announcement about his executive actions on gun violence, which his administration called a “public health epidemic.”

“My job, the job of any president, is to protect the American people,” Biden said Thursday during his announcement. “Whether Congress acts or not, I’m going to use all the resources at my disposal as president to keep the American people safe from gun violence.”

Learn more about the announcement here.

3. Camp North End hosting vaccine clinic, Atrium releases new appointments

CLT_Camp_Northend_La_Caseta (2).jpg
Camp North End will be used by Mecklenburg County Health for a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on April 17, 2021. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

Camp North End will host a mass COVID-19 vaccination site next weekend, adding another place that Charlotteans can go to for vaccines as eligibility expands broadly in the state.

“We’re hoping to make it large,” Sullivan said. The scale of the event depends on Mecklenburg’s vaccine allocation for the coming week, but health officials expect the shipment will continue to rise as vaccine production ramps up nationally.

---

