Afternoon Observer | York shooting suspect to be tested for CTE + today’s COVID update in Charlotte

Happy Friday, Charlotte. Kristen here. Before we dive into the news, we’ll travel to the marshy Lowcountry of South Carolina where the tale of a slain alligator awaits us. The disappearance of multiple dogs was solved Thursday when a hunter brought a 12-foot alligator into a wild game meat plant. The alligator had been living along the Edisto River, which is located near Charleston. Inside its stomach were tags from five dog collars, according to Cordray’s butcher shop in Ravenel. Also found: “1 bullet jacket, 1 spark plug, loads of turtle shells, and several bobcat claws.” As always, watch out for gators, folks.

Now, let’s talk about today’s top headlines:

1. Deadly Rock Hill shooting: today’s updates

Lesslie Family prayer vigil.JPG
A photo of the Lesslie family, who will be remembered at a prayer vigil on Sunday at 6 p.m. in Rock Hill. Photo courtesy of Beth Langley

A former NFL player, Phillip Adams, fired as many as 20 shots Wednesday, killing five people and wounding a sixth after forcing his way into the home of a prominent Rock Hill doctor, the York County sheriff said Thursday. Authorities searched for him into the early morning, and he later killed himself. The motive for the shooting is still unknown.

Here’s what we’ve learned today:

2. Today’s COVID news in Charlotte and NC

Here’s what we know about COVID in the Charlotte area and beyond today:

There’s much more COVID news where that came from. Catch up with us here.

3. The pandemic’s effect on business in Charlotte

Btowe_fitted.jpeg
The top two floors of Binaco Tower at 123 E. 5th St. have been claimed by one ownership group bringing two new concepts to Charlotte’s uptown entertainment district. Binaco Tower

With the pandemic-induced slowing of the world came a time of difficulty for business, and Charlotte businesses were no exception. As the pandemic continues to wind on, some businesses have needed to adapt. Meanwhile, some are just beginning to make changes.

Read more of our business coverage here.

One last thing: Celebrate Ol’ Roy’s career with our limited-edition book

Calling all Ol’ Roy fans: here’s a coffee table book you won’t want to miss. Now available for pre-order is a hardcover, 144-page limited edition book about the life and career of legendary UNC coach Roy Williams by The News & Observer, The Charlotte Observer and The Herald-Sun.

The book features:

Find more info and preorder the book here.

---

Kristen Kornbluth bio card
