Afternoon Observer | York shooting suspect to be tested for CTE + today’s COVID update in Charlotte

Happy Friday, Charlotte. Kristen here. Before we dive into the news, we’ll travel to the marshy Lowcountry of South Carolina where the tale of a slain alligator awaits us. The disappearance of multiple dogs was solved Thursday when a hunter brought a 12-foot alligator into a wild game meat plant. The alligator had been living along the Edisto River, which is located near Charleston. Inside its stomach were tags from five dog collars, according to Cordray’s butcher shop in Ravenel. Also found: “1 bullet jacket, 1 spark plug, loads of turtle shells, and several bobcat claws.” As always, watch out for gators, folks.

Now, let’s talk about today’s top headlines:

A photo of the Lesslie family, who will be remembered at a prayer vigil on Sunday at 6 p.m. in Rock Hill. Photo courtesy of Beth Langley

A former NFL player, Phillip Adams, fired as many as 20 shots Wednesday, killing five people and wounding a sixth after forcing his way into the home of a prominent Rock Hill doctor, the York County sheriff said Thursday. Authorities searched for him into the early morning, and he later killed himself. The motive for the shooting is still unknown.

Here’s what we’ve learned today:

The York County shooting suspect will be tested for CTE as part of the autopsy procedures. Here’s what we know, with the Observer’s Alaina Getzenberg and The Herald’s Andrew Dys .

and The Herald’s . A prayer vigil will be held at downtown Rock Hill’s Fountain Park on Sunday at 6 p.m., organizers told The Herald. Beth Langley, a longtime Rock Hill resident who was close with the family, will host the event with Rev. C.T. Kirk of Sanctuary of Life Outreach Center in Rock Hill.

Here’s what we know about COVID in the Charlotte area and beyond today:

From reporters Catherine Muccigrosso and Hannah Smoot : NC can book COVID vaccine appointments at Publix pharmacies starting Monday. The Florida-based grocery chain said Friday the online appointment reservation system will open at 7 a.m. Monday. The two-shot Moderna vaccine will be available.

From reporter Hannah Smoot : Mecklenburg will keep using the one-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after a CDC investigation. Some in Wake County reported side effects from the J&J vaccine, leading UNC Health and Wake County Public Health to temporarily stop using that vaccine. UNC Health has since announced it would resume use of it.

Also from Smoot: Novant Health is closing its mass COVID-19 testing centers in Charlotte and Winston-Salem due to lowered demand, the hospital system announced Friday. Tests will still be offered at Novant Health primary care and pediatric clinics.

There’s much more COVID news where that came from. Catch up with us here.

The top two floors of Binaco Tower at 123 E. 5th St. have been claimed by one ownership group bringing two new concepts to Charlotte’s uptown entertainment district. Binaco Tower

With the pandemic-induced slowing of the world came a time of difficulty for business, and Charlotte businesses were no exception. As the pandemic continues to wind on, some businesses have needed to adapt. Meanwhile, some are just beginning to make changes.

COVID crushed this Charlotte uptown retailer’s business. But they found a way around it — online sales. Learn more with the Observer’s Catherine Muccigrosso .

Also from Muccigrosso: COVID forced these 2 Charlotte businesses to delay opening, but now, they’re ready to roll. They’ll open in the newest tower in the Fifth Street Entertainment District uptown.

Read more of our business coverage here.

Calling all Ol’ Roy fans: here’s a coffee table book you won’t want to miss. Now available for pre-order is a hardcover, 144-page limited edition book about the life and career of legendary UNC coach Roy Williams by The News & Observer, The Charlotte Observer and The Herald-Sun.

The book features:

Rare photos of Williams of his 33 years as a head coach at UNC and Kansas

Stories about his time as an assistant for the Tar Heels under Dean Smith

Details about his roots growing up in Black Mountain

Find more info and preorder the book here.

---

That’s all for today, folks. If you don’t already, subscribe to The Charlotte Observer here. If you’re already a subscriber (thanks!), download our iOS or Android app to get connected.

Stay updated with us at charlotteobserver.com, and follow along on Twitter and Instagram to see more from us. Thanks for reading!

Did someone forward this newsletter to you? You can sign up here.