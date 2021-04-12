Afternoon Observer | Amazon to expand again in Charlotte + a brewery sent beer toward outer space

Happy Monday, Charlotte. Kristen here. With this new week comes some promising news: Nearly a third of North Carolinians age 18 and up are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the state Department of Health and Human Services reported Monday. That’s over 2.4 million in the state. Are you one of them? If so, how did it go? Did you experience any side effects? Let me know.

Now, let’s talk news:

Hundreds of new jobs will soon be available in Charlotte with Amazon’s plan to open three new facilities in the area. The Monday reveal follows Amazon’s fall announcement of new distribution centers in the area, as reported by the Observer’s Catherine Muccigrosso.

The details:

Amazon will open a new fulfillment center at 12220 Carolina Logistics Drive in Pineville .

. The facility be bigger than 500,000 square feet and will open later this year.

square feet and will open later this year. The starting wage is $15 an hour, plus benefits.

an hour, plus benefits. Production there will focus on large items, like mattresses, kayaks, grills and exercise equipment.

Two delivery stations will also be opened.

Brian Wallace, co-founder of Devil’s Logic, fills the weather balloon with helium while Adam Henley assists. Courtesy of Devil’s Logic Brewing.

From a good ole beer festival to a wonky TikTok stunt, here’s today’s news from the beer world, brought to you by CharlotteFive.

It’s raining ... hops and malts? This Charlotte brewery sent a beer toward outer space and went viral on TikTok.

The Old Mecklenburg Brewery will host the Southern Spring Fest, featuring live music, food and plenty of brews.

Plus, the South End Wine & Hops Fest will return this year — with some extra measures in place to allow for COVID safety.

For more food and drink coverage from our outstanding CharlotteFive team, click here.

If you’ve conducted your own search for a vaccine, whether for yourself or for a family member, you know it takes a bit of magic (and patience) to get the job done. Tirion and Haley Sheafor know that well — and have resolved to use their vaccine searching gifts to help others along the East Coast.

The sisters are members of Vaccine Fairy, a volunteer organization that’s helped more than 10,000 people secure vaccine appointments throughout the county since its launch last month. A typical morning for them requires hounding various sites, like CVS or Publix, to find appointments for folks they’ve never met, then mapping it out on Google Maps to ensure the most ease possible for the patients.

“It’s very rewarding. It’s just nice to know it’s something easy you can do for someone without having to put in a lot of effort,” said Haley, who estimates she and Tirion booked around 100 appointments before joining Vaccine Fairy.

Learn more about the efforts here with the Observer’s Alison Kuznitz.

Shirley Hoffmann (right) plays with her great granddaughter, Grace Stocker, in Charlotte, NC, on Monday, April 5, 2021. Khadejeh Nikouyeh Knikouyeh@charlotteobserver.com

For North Carolinians like Shirley Hoffman, COVID has been a long haul of isolation. She hasn’t been able to see her family much during the pandemic, and lives alone about 2 hours from Charlotte, where her family lives.

But things now look up a bit, as the vaccine allows for folks to relax a bit. Reuniting with her family on Monday, she met her youngest great-granddaughter for just the second time.

“It was just pure joy to come and be like a family again,” Hoffmann said.

She’s one of many reuniting with family members after a long wait. Here, find stories from several people in the Charlotte area navigating life after the vaccine with the Observer’s Hannah Smoot.

Hornets center-forward P.J. Washington sprained his right ankle in Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks, leading him to lead the game midway through the third quarter. But luckily for the team, it looks like his injury isn’t stopping him for long. He’s listed as probable to play Tuesday vs. the Los Angeles Lakers, as reported by the Observer’s Rick Bonnell.

The Hornets are already dealing with some serious injuries:

LaMelo Ball: wrist fracture

Gordon Hayward: foot sprain

Malik Monk: ankle sprain

Washington has started all 48 games he’s played this season. As Bonnell notes, he would be hard to replace because he splits game time between center and power forward.

---

That’s all for today, folks. If you don’t already, subscribe to The Charlotte Observer here. If you’re already a subscriber (thanks!), download our iOS or Android app to get connected.

Stay updated with us at charlotteobserver.com, and follow along on Twitter and Instagram to see more from us. Thanks for reading!

Did someone forward this newsletter to you? You can sign up here.