Afternoon Observer | Black Hendrick employee targeted racially, suit says + Will a 3rd Pfizer dose be needed?

Now, let’s dive into today’s headlines:

Hendrick Toyota of Concord is shown in this image from Google StreetView. Google

In a new federal lawsuit, a former Hendrick Toyota Concord assistant manager says he experienced chronic and worsening racist harassment in the workplace. The ex-manager, Lance Blair, joined the company in 2012 and quit in September. He is Black.

Details of the lawsuit:

Over the years, Blair and other Black employees endured harassment like monkey noises and obscene or violent memes involving Michelle Obama and George Floyd.

The harassment affected Blair’s health and made work difficult.

Blair resigned last fall after being deemed a “troublemaker” following an email to the human resources director seeking help.

The dealership is part of the largest privately held automotive retail conglomerate in the country and prides itself on a “strong culture” based on teamwork, according to its website. In this subscriber exclusive, learn more about the suit with the Observer’s Michael Gordon.

The short answer: maybe.

The long answer: Based on the latest data, it seems “likely” that people who received the Pfizer vaccine will need a third dose sometime after they get their two doses, according to company CEO Albert Bourla.

“A likely scenario is there will be likely a need for a third dose somewhere between six and 12 months, and then from there, there would be an annual revaccination,” Bourla said during a CVS Health livestream Thursday. “But all of that needs to be confirmed ... the variants will play a key role.”

Learn more about this development here.

When’s the last time you checked under your car to make sure the catalytic converter was still there? It might be wise to check — thefts of the exhaust system devices were “pretty uncommon” until the past two years, as Major Cecil Brisbon said during CMPD’s weekly news conference Wednesday. Now, it’s becoming an issue in the Charlotte area.

Thefts jumped almost 300% last year. There were 871 cases compared to 221 in 2019. In 2021, there have been 438 reported thefts, as reported by the Observer’s Rogelio Aranda.

What is a catalytic converter, and why are people stealing it?

Catalytic converters are a round piece that connects two pipes under the car. The part, a component of a vehicle’s exhaust system, helps turn pollutants into less harmful emissions.

It’s not the part itself that’s attractive. Thieves want what’s inside the converters: precious metals.

New Bank of America renderings show significant changes to the Lowe’s East Gate entrance. Populous / Tepper Sports & Entertainment

Bank of America Stadium is getting a new life. Tepper Sports & Entertainment put $50 million into renovating the 25-year-old stadium for Charlotte FC, and fans can now get a first look at what that money will change. The company released the new renderings and a video of the stadium renovations Thursday morning.

Despite the pandemic, renovations remained on schedule. They are expected to be completed by the end of next February.

What do the renovations include?

A new home locker room

Multiple broadcast camera locations for soccer TV angles

New food and beverage bar areas

Learn more about the changes here with the Observer’s Hannah Smoot.

It’s always a good time to shake up your desk lunch game. Luckily, Ebony L. Morman at CharlotteFive has you covered with a roundup of some tasty salads around Charlotte.

Some spots she included:

Improper Pig

Living Kitchen

Pasta & Provisions

Crisp

Do you have a favorite salad place? I’m always taking recommendations.

---

