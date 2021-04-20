Afternoon Observer | Chauvin guilty in murder of George Floyd + How much will it cost to fix Charlotte’s parks?

Happy Tuesday, everyone. This is Kristen. Today is an important day in North Carolina’s civil rights history. 50 years ago, on April 20, 1971, Supreme Court justices ruled in Swann v. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education that the school board must create a busing plan that would desegregate the district. This ruling would go on to plant seeds of integration in other districts nationwide. Though progress has been made over the years, CMS still has a long way to go to reach equality. Despite Charlotte’s diverse population, our neighborhoods — and schools — are distinctly segregated by race. Learn more about the case and Charlotte’s continued reckoning here, and learn more about the lawyer who won the case, Julius Chambers, here.

Today, a Minneapolis jury reached a verdict in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd. He is guilty on all counts. Floyd died after Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes, while three other officers nearby didn’t intervene. We’ll give you more details about the trial below.

Protesters rally outside the 3rd Precinct Monday, April 19, 2021, in Minneapolis as the murder trial against the former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the killing of George Floyd advances to jury deliberations. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Morry Gash AP

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who killed George Floyd during an arrest, has been found guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

The jury deliberated 10 hours over two days before reaching a verdict Tuesday.

Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, died while in police custody on May 25. His death sparked an avalanche of protests across the nation. Read more about the trial here.

Kwame Robbinson, 7, swings at Derita Park in Charlotte, N.C., on Friday, April 16, 2021. “The playground is more mulch than playground,” said Robbinson. Khadejeh Nikouyeh Knikouyeh@charlotteobserver.com

Nearly 50 parks, 21 recreation facilities and three greenways across Mecklenburg County are in poor condition, as revealed by inspections from November 2019 to February 2020. The worst of it is concentrated in lower-income neighborhoods — areas that are historically under-served says Peter Engels, chair of Mecklenburg’s Park and Recreation Commission.

The takeaways:

Thirteen parks had failing marks and 36 had “D” ratings.

parks had failing marks and had “D” ratings. Grades were assigned based on inspections of park equipment, recreation options and accessibility to residents, among other criteria.

Mecklenburg would need to invest somewhere between $80-115 million to begin solving these issues.

to begin solving these issues. Each park will cost about $1 to $1.5 million to fix, Engels said.

to fix, Engels said. The need for parks has shot up during the pandemic. On certain park trails, usage has increased by nearly 80%.

In this subscriber exclusive from the Observer’s Alison Kuznitz, find the latest on park improvements and a list of parks that got an “F” or “D” grade.

In a unanimous opinion, North Carolina Court of Appeals has rejected the appeal in Mark Carver’s murder case, paving the way for either a new trial or dropped charges.

To catch you up:

Carver was convicted of first-degree murder in the 2008 death of UNC Charlotte student Irina Yarmolenko.

Three judges from the state’s second-highest court dismissed the appeal.

The decision sends the case back to Gaston County.

Learn more about the case here with the Observer’s Michael Gordon.

There’s a lot to keep up with when it comes to marijuana legislation in North Carolina. Many in the state, including bipartisan legislators support it, but there are some legal hurdles in place. On 4/20, a day of marijuana-oriented celebrations, our colleague Will Doran of the News & Observer gives us a roundup of what we need to know about the plant’s status in the state.

Topics included in the roundup:

NC racial justice task force created by Gov. Cooper pushes for decriminalization

Medical marijuana has broad support in NC, Elon Poll finds

People around the country vote for marijuana, but it’s unlikely in NC

Powerful North Carolinians agree on weed but not on guns

Prior to having his cast removed Monday, Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball had worked out with assistant coach Ron Nored. When Ball will be cleared to play is yet to be determined. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

From NFL football to Hornets basketball, here’s what going on in the Charlotte sports world today.

From Rick Bonnell : Hornet LaMelo Ball says his injury was ‘nothing too big.’ A month later, he’s almost back to playing.

: Hornet LaMelo Ball says his injury was ‘nothing too big.’ A month later, he’s almost back to playing. From Alaina Getzenberg : The Panthers are addressing another need with the NFL draft around the corner.

: The Panthers are addressing another need with the NFL draft around the corner. From Langston Wertz Jr. : There’s a new Talking Preps tonight at 8 p.m. Topics include: CMS facility inequities, top 100 recruit Shaleak Knotts, NCHSAA Round 2.

: There’s a new Talking Preps tonight at 8 p.m. Topics include: CMS facility inequities, top 100 recruit Shaleak Knotts, NCHSAA Round 2. Also from Wertz: A petition calls for a new attendance policy at Charlotte-area high school football games.

For the rest of our sports coverage, visit our sports section.

---

That’s all for today, folks. If you don’t already, subscribe to The Charlotte Observer here. If you’re already a subscriber (thanks!), download our iOS or Android app to get connected.

Stay updated with us at charlotteobserver.com, and follow along on Twitter and Instagram to see more from us. Thanks for reading!

Did someone forward this newsletter to you? You can sign up here.