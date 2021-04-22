Afternoon Observer | NC deputies shot at Brown in his car, neighbors say + How to get your COVID shot at an area brewery

Happy Thursday, Charlotte. This is Kristen. Heads up: The 911 line in Mecklenburg County has been interrupted, leading to technical difficulties, and in some cases, inability for calls to get through. Officials Thursday morning said they’re working to resolve the issue. Phone systems at the Charlotte Area Transit System were also impacted, and as of 2:30, the issue had not yet been resolved. We’ll keep you updated here.

Now, let’s talk about today’s news:

Neighbor Demetria Williams describes what she saw when a Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed Andrew Brown Jr., who is Black, on April 21, 2021 in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. The shooting is under review by the SBI. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com

On Wednesday morning, Demetria Williams, a neighbor and lifelong friend of Andrew Brown Jr., heard shots and came running. She says that when she reached Brown’s house, she saw deputies remove his dead body from the driver’s seat of the vehicle and attempt CPR. She also saw deputies enter his house after he had been shot. She could not say whether deputies tried to communicate with Brown before shooting at the car.

“I got down there and they were shooting at the car,” Williams said. “He didn’t get far because the sheriff deputies were in the driveway. He was getting away. He wasn’t a threat.”

Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten said Wednesday that deputies were carrying out a search warrant when the shooting happened. Further details weren’t made available by Wooten, including what the warrant was for and how many shots were fired.

The killing has drawn attention both in the state and nationally as social justice and faith leaders issue calls to ‘stay outraged.’

Celebrate NoDa Brewing’s nine year anniversary with $9 pours of any beer and the Oct. 27 release of the new Maker’s Mark Barrel-Rested Melnā Jūra Baltic Porter. Courtesy of NoDa Brewing Company

Shot and a beer, anyone? As vaccine supply in Mecklenburg climbs, the meaning of that duo changes with a vaccine pop-up at an area brewery.

What’s on tap:

Atrium Health is hosting a vaccine pop-up at NoDa Brewing Company’s North End taproom Thursday night from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

200 vaccine doses will be available.

vaccine doses will be available. Pfizer will be offered, as reported by the Observer’s Hannah Smoot .

will be offered, as reported by the Observer’s . Anyone (21 or older) who gets a vaccine will get a $5 gift certificate.

Mecklenburg County Public Health also has plans to bring vaccines to local bars and breweries, Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris said this week.

“Awesome, just got my vaccine! Time to post a selfie with my card,” you may say to yourself. But before that photo hits Instagram, make sure you’re keeping some key information private, lest you fall victim to a scam.

Some Charlotte area residents have reported a rise in COVID-19 vaccination card-based scams, even as state Attorney General Josh Stein attempts to combat the online sale of fraudulent cards. Why? Selfies, as reported by the Observer’s Hannah Smoot.

Tom Bartholomy, CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Southern Piedmont and Western North Carolina, received a report last week that someone used a vaccine card selfie to reproduce the card for sale. Since then, he’s gotten six more.

Bartholomy urges people to be careful with their personal info to guard against a possible “gateway to identify theft.”

Calling all home improvement aficionados: Lowe’s is expanding its private label brands, a move aimed at giving the Mooresville-based company a leg up in competitive home improvement market.

As a part of the company’s “Total Home Strategy,” it has acquired the carpet brand, Stainmaster.

The strategy has four key areas:

Focusing on the pro market

Improving installation services

Offering popular products in local markets

Investing online

Learn more about the Lowe’s expansion here with the Observer’s Catherine Muccigrosso.

---

That’s all for today, folks. If you don’t already, subscribe to The Charlotte Observer here. If you’re already a subscriber (thanks!), download our iOS or Android app to get connected.

Stay updated with us at charlotteobserver.com, and follow along on Twitter and Instagram to see more from us. Thanks for reading!

Did someone forward this newsletter to you? You can sign up here.