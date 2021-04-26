Observer

Afternoon Observer | Charlotte arts group’s apology criticized + Apple is coming to North Carolina

Now, let’s talk news:

1. Charlotte arts group apologized to Black artists

boom_01.JPG
Manoj Kesavan, who runs Boom Charlotte, a three-day arts showcase of performances and visual arts, worries a new arts advisory board set up by the city of Charlotte to decide funding instead of sending it through Arts & Science Council could become politicized.

The Arts & Science Council issued a public apology for its decades of inequitable funding in the Charlotte region for Black artists and other minority cultural groups — but the reaction to that apology and the related report, released in February, was shocking to ASC Acting President Krista Terrell.

She detailed the experience in a blog post called “The Uncomfortable Truth,” describing her interactions with some white individuals in arts groups who were taken aback by the report.

Some details of the report:

“While I knew the facts in the report were startling, I never thought I would experience so intimately the uncomfortableness, the defensiveness, and the scaredness of white people reacting to the unvarnished truth,” Terrell wrote.

2. Apple is coming to North Carolina

The Triangle is getting an Apple campus, as reported by the News & Observer’s Anna Johnson, Richard Stradling and Tyler Dukes.

The details:

3. Get lunch and a COVID shot this week at Optimist Hall

Photo by: Alex Cason Photography (www.alexcasonphotography.com)
Optimist Hall. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

Here’s a way to amp up your lunch break this week. Optimist Hall, the Charlotte food hall located at 1115 North Brevard Street, is offering a COVID-19 vaccine pop-up this week in partnership with RAO Community Health.

The details:

4. What we know — and what we don’t — about the killing of Andrew Brown

After Andrew Brown was killed last week at the hands of law enforcement in Elizabeth City, the public continues to search for answers about the shooting.

Here’s what we know so far (and what we don’t) about the incident:

Find the rest of what we know here.

---

