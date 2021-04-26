Afternoon Observer | Charlotte arts group’s apology criticized + Apple is coming to North Carolina

Happy Monday, Charlotte. Kristen here. Let’s kick this week off with an introduction to another of my excellent colleagues here at the Observer. Today, meet Hannah Smoot, one of the reporters on our business desk. She covers health care, aviation and sports business, and you’ve likely seen her name on our COVID reporting since March 2020. Watch her video here, and check out her work.

Now, let’s talk news:

Manoj Kesavan, who runs Boom Charlotte, a three-day arts showcase of performances and visual arts, worries a new arts advisory board set up by the city of Charlotte to decide funding instead of sending it through Arts & Science Council could become politicized.

The Arts & Science Council issued a public apology for its decades of inequitable funding in the Charlotte region for Black artists and other minority cultural groups — but the reaction to that apology and the related report, released in February, was shocking to ASC Acting President Krista Terrell.

She detailed the experience in a blog post called “The Uncomfortable Truth,” describing her interactions with some white individuals in arts groups who were taken aback by the report.

Some details of the report:

The ASC said it “was created to fund 8 white, Western Eurocentric organizations with unrestricted dollars to support their operations,” including The Mint Museum, Charlotte Symphony Orchestra, Children’s Theatre of Charlotte and others.

The Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture was the only minority-run organization to consistently receive ASC grants.

“While I knew the facts in the report were startling, I never thought I would experience so intimately the uncomfortableness, the defensiveness, and the scaredness of white people reacting to the unvarnished truth,” Terrell wrote.

The Triangle is getting an Apple campus, as reported by the News & Observer’s Anna Johnson, Richard Stradling and Tyler Dukes.

The details:

Apple plans to invest $1 billion in North Carolina over 10 years .

in North Carolina over . That investment includes including $552 million for a campus in Research Triangle Park that will create at least 3,000 jobs.

for a campus in Research Triangle Park that will create at least jobs. Those jobs would pay an average of $187,000 a year.

a year. The decision was announced Monday morning at the monthly meeting of the Economic Investment Committee, where a jobs grant of $845.8 million over 39 years to Apple was approved.

Optimist Hall. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

Here’s a way to amp up your lunch break this week. Optimist Hall, the Charlotte food hall located at 1115 North Brevard Street, is offering a COVID-19 vaccine pop-up this week in partnership with RAO Community Health.

The details:

Moderna will be offered.

The event is on Tuesday from 12-4 p.m. and Thursday from 4-7 p.m.

and Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are encouraged, according to Optimist Hall.

You can make an appointment by calling 704-237-8793, the Observer’s Hannah Smoot reports.

After Andrew Brown was killed last week at the hands of law enforcement in Elizabeth City, the public continues to search for answers about the shooting.

Here’s what we know so far (and what we don’t) about the incident:

Deputies were executing a search warrant Wednesday morning when he was shot, the Pasquotank County sheriff said.

“This is an arrest surrounding felony drug charges,” Chief Deputy Daniel Fogg said in a video statement. “Mr. Brown was a convicted felon with a history of resisting arrest.”

Officials haven’t said if Brown had a weapon. They also haven’t told the public how many rounds were fired by deputies.

Officials also haven’t told the public the names or the race of the deputies who shot Brown.

Find the rest of what we know here.

---

