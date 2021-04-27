Afternoon Observer | Feds file claim on ‘open-air drug market’ + New details about Andrew Brown Jr.’s death

It’s Tuesday, everyone. Kristen here, hoping you’ve had a nice day. Are you curious about what CMS employees make? Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District employs about 19,000 people, and the Observer annually updates a public pay database with up-to-date salary information. Take a look at our database to get an idea of what the folks who are educating your children take home.

Now, let’s talk about today’s headlines:

Traffic flows past a strip mall near the intersection of West Boulevard and Remount Road in Charlotte on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. Federal prosecutors are investing the property for drug sales, shootings, homicides, assaults and robberies and may be seized by federal authorities. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Federal prosecutors in Charlotte on Friday filed a forfeiture complaint against a strip mall near West Boulevard and Remount Road. Why? “Few properties in the Charlotte area have a greater history or volume of drug-related crime and violence,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Seth Johnson wrote in the complaint.

In 2020, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to more than 40 drug crimes at the location.

at the location. Only Charlotte Douglas International Airport reported more, an Observer data analysis found.

Rickey Hall, chair of the West Boulevard Neighborhood Coalition, spoke to the Observer on Monday about the complaint and the future of the site.

“I hope this is not just a shot across the bow. I hope this is an opportunity for systemic change,” said Hall.

Andrew Brown Jr.’s son Khalil Ferebee speaks as attorneys for the family of Andrew Brown Jr. hold a press conference outside the Pasquotank County Public Safety building Tuesday, April 27, 2021 to announce results of the autopsy they commissioned, which they said showed five bullet wounds including one to the back of the head. They accused Pasquotank County officials of hiding information and keeping justice from being served in Elizabeth City. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com

New information is now available about how Andrew Brown Jr. was killed. At a Tuesday news conference in Elizabeth City, attorneys for his family said a private autopsy showed that he died when Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputies fired a “kill shot to the back of the head.”

The autopsy also showed four additional gunshot wounds in his arm.

“That wasn’t enough?” said Brown’s son, Khalil Ferebee, who is pictured above. “They’re going to shoot him in the back of the head? ... That’s not right at all.

Elizabeth City officials on Tuesday announced an 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew in the town starting Tuesday night.

Also today, the FBI confirmed to The News & Observer that they’ve launched a federal civil rights investigation into the shooting.

“Agents will work closely with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina and the Civil Rights Division at the Department of Justice to determine whether federal laws were violated,” FBI spokeswoman Shelley Lynch said.

The CDC today told Americans that if you’re two weeks post full vaccination, you can hang out outside with no mask on — except in “certain crowded settings and venues,” such as live performances or sports events. It’s recommended that you still wear masks indoors with others, however, especially if they’re not vaccinated.

Under these guidelines, what can you now do without a mask?

Go on a run

Enjoy a small outdoor gathering with fully vaccinated and/or unvaccinated friends

Dine outdoors at a restaurant

Here’s what else happened in COVID news today:

After a pause, some Charlotte health providers will resume using Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Tryon Medical Partners is offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments to anyone age 18 and up at its Ballantyne location.

Yesterday, we filled you in on the Arts & Science Council’s report on racist practices over the decades and apology for perpetuating those practices — and the ensuing discontent that followed.

While navigating that tumult, the Arts & Science Council has named a new leader. The board of directors named acting president Krista Terrell to permanently lead the arts and culture group, effective immediately, as reported by the Observer’s Catherine Muccigrosso.

“Krista operates with integrity and openness – much needed qualities in this time of great change,” ASC board chairwoman Susan Patterson said. “I don’t think we could have a better leader for ASC at this time.”

You could soon be riding an electric CATS bus. The Charlotte Area Transit System plans to buy 18 electric buses and charging equipment for almost $23 million. This is a step toward the system’s goal of amassing entirely electric fleet over the coming decade.

The details:

The purchase is part of a 12-18 month pilot program with eTransEnergy, a subsidiary of Duke Energy.

pilot program with eTransEnergy, a subsidiary of Duke Energy. The Charlotte City Council approved it Monday, as reported by the Observer’s Alison Kuznitz .

. CATS will test buses from three manufacturers, analyzing which one best fits the needs of the bus routes and riders.

Mixed reviews:

City council member Braxton Winston said the program may not fully deliver on the community’s clean energy goals.

Council member Dimple Ajmera said it’s key for Charlotte to meet the 2030 environmental goal of powering all municipal buildings and vehicles from zero-carbon sources.

---

