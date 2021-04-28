Afternoon Observer | NC lifts outdoor mask requirements + Judge won’t release body cam video from Brown killing

It’s Wednesday. This is Kristen, here with an important request. This past year has made it clear that local news is vital. That’s why we’ve joined with Journalism Funding Partners to build philanthropic support for our Report for America program. Since 2019, The Charlotte Observer has partnered with RFA to add capacity to our reporting team and expand our coverage of a range of issues, including coronavirus and vaccination campaigns happening across our communities. To continue to back our coverage, please click here to donate today. Thanks for your support!

The skyline of Charlotte, NC provides the backdrop for an Atrium Health billboard encouraging travelers to keep wearing their masks along Wilkinson Blvd. on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Starting Friday, some COVID-related restrictions in North Carolina will be loosened. According to Gov. Roy Cooper, masks will no longer be required outdoors. Plus, mass gathering limits will increase to 100 people indoors and 200 outdoors.

This mandate comes a week after Cooper announced he expects to end many restrictions starting June 1.

“While our numbers remain stable, we’re not seeing the decline in metrics that we’d like to see,” Cooper said. “That just tells us that the pandemic is not over. But we do have the power to put it behind us.”

As of Tuesday, 38.4% of NC residents are partially vaccinated and 30.5% are fully vaccinated.

Demonstrators, led by clergy, march Wednesday, April 28, 2021 from Mt. Lebanon AME Zion Church in Elizabeth City to the site where Andrew Brown Jr. was shot and killed by Pasquotank County Sheriff deputies. A Pasquotank County judge denied the petition by the media to release the body camera footage in the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com

There’s body camera footage of the shooting and killing of Andrew Brown Jr. by Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputies last week, but most people will not be able to see it. A Superior Court judge declined Wednesday to release it to the public, as reported by the News & Observer’s Kate Murphy, Josh Shaffer and Andrew Carter.

Who will be able to view the videos?

There are 4 body cam videos and one dash cam video .

and . According to Superior Court Judge Jeff Foster, the videos will be shown to Brown’s son, Khalil Ferebee, some immediate family members and one attorney within 10 days . They can view, but not get copies of, the footage.

. They can view, but not get copies of, the footage. Officers’ faces, name tags and any other identifying information will be blurred or redacted.

Mike Tadych, attorney for over 20 media outlets seeking release, said the ruling is “disappointing” but within the judge’s discretion. Organizations can file an emergency appeal once the order is certified.

In Western North Carolina, a standoff is ongoing after two deputies were shot, according to area police, emergency services and media outlets. The Watauga County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home for a welfare check when the deputies were shot, Spectrum Local News reported.

Watauga County Emergency Services issued an alert around 11:30 a.m. telling people in a residential area of Boone, NC to stay in their homes. Appalachian State Police confirmed law enforcement was investigating a shooting in the area just before 2 p.m. but said there is no threat to the campus.

Whether you’re going to BofA Stadium to see the Panthers or Charlotte FC, you’ll soon see the action taking place on turf.

The Panthers announced Wednesday that the field will be switching from natural grass to artificial turf. The change is expected to be in effect by the summer, according to the Observer’s Alaina Getzenberg and Alexandra Andrejev.

The stadium will use FieldTurf, used in five other NFL stadiums — including in Atlanta, Detroit and New England.

The introduction of a 2022 MLS season influenced the decision.

MLS season influenced the decision. Since more events will be taking place on the field, a synthetic field will be the “best solution” for durability, according to Tepper Sports & Entertainment vice president and chief operating officer Mark Hart.

More than five million people across the county have missed their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines as of early April, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s disconcerting, some local health experts say, since it’s a critical health measure to get both doses for full efficacy.

“While one dose of the vaccine is good to have, I want to stress the importance of getting your second dose to ensure you get full protection, and that we can get toward that herd immunity threshold,” Novant Health infectious disease expert Dr. David Priest said.

You’re considered fully vaccinated two weeks after the second dose of either Pfizer or Moderna, and two weeks after the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

the second dose of either Pfizer or Moderna, and two weeks after the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. It’s important that people get the second dose to get maximum protection against the coronavirus, Priest said.

