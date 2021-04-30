Afternoon Observer | ‘Matt & Ramona’ show gets new time slot + Charlotte chefs band together for better wages

Happy Friday, Charlotte! This is Kristen, looking forward to enjoying another warm weekend. As the month wraps up, it’s a great time for us to look back and appreciate the moments we’ve experienced. Walk down memory lane with CharlotteFive’s favorite April scenes from photographer Alex Cason.

As the week wraps up, I want to remind y’all that we could not provide independent local news without supporters like you who believe in the power of journalism. If you want to continue to support what we do, please click here to donate today. Thanks for your readership!

Now, let's talk today's news:

Matt Harris (left) and Ramona Holloway (right) conduct a segment of their drive-time radio show, “The Matt & Ramona Show’ on WLNK-FM (”The Link” 107.9) on February 15, 2012. Holloway had gastric bypass surgery in January, and leading up to the weight loss surgery, revealed childhood sexual abuse she survived. David T. Foster III-dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

It’s the end of an era — WLNK-FM has a new nickname as of Friday. Long known as “107.9 The Link,” it will now be called “Mix 107.9.”

With the new name comes a new broadcast schedule. Matt Harris and Ramona Holloway have co-hosted an afternoon drive-time show on WLNK for the past 20 years. Starting Monday morning, their show, “Matt & Ramona,” moves up to the spot once occupied by the “Bob & Sheri” show, which aired for the last time on WLNK Friday morning.

“We asked the Charlotte listeners what they wanted from a radio station, and Mix 107.9 is a direct result of what those listeners told us,” said Marsha Landess, regional vice president at Radio One, in a press release announcing the changes.

The hourly wage for Charlotte food and beverage job postings has gone up over the last six months. For line cook openings, the wage has gone up nearly 42 percent. But the change didn’t come out of nowhere. On a private Chefs of Charlotte Facebook page, chefs Sam Hart, Sam Diminich, Rob Clement and Chris Coleman came together to demand better pay for restaurant workers. As COVID continues to wrack the pockets of the industry, the timing of the raises couldn’t be better for those working in it.

On the Facebook page, the chefs began calling out job postings offering less than $15 per hour.

per hour. The minimum wage both nationally and in North Carolina is $7.25 . That hasn’t changed since 2009 nationally and since 2008 in North Carolina.

. That hasn’t changed since nationally and since in North Carolina. On Friday afternoon, shortly after this story was published, The 5th Street Group announced that, effective immediately, minimum wage is $15 per hour for all employees across its restaurants.

“No one can live on that amount of money. A group of us got together and started talking and were like — we cannot allow this to happen in our community,” said Sam Hart, chef and owner of Counter-. “The cost of living is so much better in Charlotte than some of these other big cities ... if we are paying people well, they will come.”

On Friday, Mecklenburg health officials released — for the first time — ZIP code data showing that vaccination rates for the county’s most vulnerable residents lag behind people in more affluent areas. The new information, which captures the first week all in NC were eligible for vaccination, underscores the pandemic’s disproportionate toll on Black and brown communities. It also suggests that Mecklenburg is months from herd immunity, according to reporting by the Observer’s Alison Kuznitz and Hannah Smoot.

The break down:

State public health data shows that 357,433 Mecklenburg residents had received at least one shot as of April 14.





Mecklenburg residents had received at least one shot as of April 14. As of late Thursday, that number had increased to 444,123 — 40% of the county’s population.

— of the county’s population. The average vaccination rate across all Meck ZIP codes is 43% .

. Black people make up 21.3% of the county’s population with at least one dose of the vaccine, and 33.9% of the county’s total population.

White people make up 58.8% of the county’s population with at least one dose of the vaccine and 58.5% of the total population.

South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Jaycee Horn (7) gets into position during the game against Georgia at Williams-Brice Stadium Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Columbia, SC. Gavin McIntyre gmcintyre@thestate.com

As the Carolina Panthers enter Day 2 of the NFL draft, the team has some glaring needs when it comes to open positions, according to analysis by the Observer’s Alaina Getzenberg. With seven picks remaining in the final six rounds of this year’s draft, there’s more work to be done in areas like the offensive line and tight end, Getzenberg notes.

More about how draft has gone so far for the team:

The Panthers passed on an opportunity to draft Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields and instead picked another quarterback, picking up the fifth-year option of Sam Darnold.

With the eighth overall pick in the draft, the Panthers selected South Carolina cornerback Jaycee Horn. Here’s why they took him over Justin Fields.

