Afternoon Observer | Tornado Watch & Damaging Winds + Ronnie Long sues Concord and Cops

Now, let’s dive into the news.

A tornado watch was issued for Mecklenburg County and surrounding counties through 7 p.m. tonight. The warning includes Anson, Cabarrus, Montgomery, Richmond Scotland and Stanly counties, the National Weather Service said.

At least one tornado has been confirmed in the region, around 2:15 p.m. Monday near the town of Lowndesville in Abbeville County, S.C, officials said.







Our reporters will have updates and the latest throughout.

Ronnie Long stands for a portrait in his backyard, on Wednesday, Apr. 7, 2021, in Durham, N.C. Casey Toth ctoth@newsobserver.com

Ronnie Long filed his IOU to the City of Concord for the 44 years he spent in prison for a crime he says he did not commit.

Long, a Concord native, is not offering a hometown discount.

In a lawsuit filed in the Raleigh federal courts, Long is demanding that the city and a group of its current and former law enforcement officers pay for what his complaint describes as a corrupt investigation and cover-up that led to Long’s 1976 rape conviction and 80-year prison sentence.







Read the latest from Michael Gordon on Ronnie Long’s life after release.

Five Charlotte companies and foundations so far have committed to $7.2 million in arts and culture funding as part of the city’s budget plan.

Breaking from decades of past practice, Charlotte no longer plans to channel its arts funding through the Arts & Science Council, although Mecklenburg County still intends to work through the ASC.

Kitty Muccigrosso wrote more on the city’s goal is to raise $18 million in private donations that will be matched by $18 million from the city over three years for the arts, for a total of $36 million.

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball drives to the basket past Miami Heat guard Max Strus during the second half of an NBA basketball game on Sunday, May 2, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. Miami won, 121-111. Chris Carlson AP

Scott Fowler asks: Is it fair to ask a teenager to lead an NBA playoff push?

Maybe not, but that’s where the Hornets find themselves, with LaMelo Ball not only back, but also needing to find yet another gear if Charlotte is to prosper. Read Scott’s entire column and keep up with our Hornets coverage here.

Hortons Funeral Home staff bring the casket of Andrew Brown Jr. into Fountain of Life Church past a mural of Brown for his funeral on Monday, May 3, 2021 in Elizabeth City, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

Friends and family gathered today to lay to rest the body of Andrew Brown Jr., as national civil rights leaders called for justice for the Black man who was fatally shot by sheriff’s deputies last month.

Brown’s death has sparked controversy and protests in Elizabeth City. More from an emotional day in the northeast part of the state.

---

