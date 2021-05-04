Afternoon Observer | Tornadoes, large hail threaten area again + In a male-dominated field, UNCC grad makes her mark

Happy Tuesday, Charlotte. This is Kristen. Be careful if you need to venture out this afternoon — some dangerous weather is possible for the Charlotte area again today. We’ll give you more details below.

Let’s talk weather and the rest of today’s news:

Large hail, damaging winds and potentially tornadoes could hit the Charlotte area for a second straight day, National Weather Service meteorologists warned.

“Severe weather is possible again today, mainly this afternoon into early evening,” the NWS office in Greer, S.C. tweeted. “Damaging winds and isolated large hail are the main threats, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Confidence is high.”

The details:

The threat encompasses the NC foothills, mountains in NC and SC, and Upstate South Carolina.

Mecklenburg, Union, Cabarrus and Rowan counties are most at risk, according to a 1:30 p.m. NWS hazardous weather outlook bulletin.

The Observer’s Joe Marusak will keep you updated here on today’s weather.

Maya Hamilton shows the photo cover of herself on an album on her phone in Charlotte, N.C., on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Khadejeh Nikouyeh Knikouyeh@charlotteobserver.com

When Maya Hamilton was little, she was glued to the computer. She’d play games for hours and find out how things ticked. As she got older, she acted as her family’s live-in IT support, teaching them how things worked on the screen and solving problems for them. But she didn’t realize computer science was her calling until taking a computer programming course in the 10th grade.

Now 22, she’ll graduate from the University of North Carolina Charlotte this month with a computer science degree. She fought hard to get it, facing obstacles like challenges in math classes and being one of the few Black women in the program. While pursuing the degree, she created community with the other Black students to get through it, and said that community was one of the reasons she was able to graduate.

“You’re in classes with people who had been coding for years. We felt more comfortable helping each other than getting help from the white males in class who said, ‘This is easy,’” she said. “It feels good to have someone who looks like you, compared to being in a sea where you feel alone.”

Learn more about Hamilton’s story with the Observer’s Devna Bose.

Oh, and did you notice Hamilton’s grad photo (pictured above)? Drop me a line if you recognize the album art she’s emulating.

A Charlotte pop-up Jewish deli, Meshugganah, is one step closer to establishing a permanent location in town, but the owners seek public support to make the dream a reality.

“We have big plans for our first brick and mortar, and we need your help bringing our dream to life,” owner Rob Clement said in a social media announcement Tuesday. He’s teaming up with pastry chef Hannah Woociker of the Moonbox Bakery popup as well as with other partners.

How will they pull it off?

A kickstarter has been launched. Supporters will get perks like private dining for Shabbat and Hanukkah, a feature in a mural at the restaurant or monthly pastry boxes.

The goal is to raise $118,000 with 59 days to go, as reported by the Observer’s Catherine Muccigrosso.

“The people just lining up to purchase our stuff has been overwhelming supportive,” Woociker said in Tuesday’s video post. “What Rob and I are really passionate about is for it to be employee owned.”

Still in need of a COVID vaccine? As availability of the vaccine grows, Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies across the Carolinas are now accepting walk-ins, the stores announced Tuesday.

There are 5,100 Walmart and Sam's Club pharmacy locations nationwide, including 214 in North Carolina and 120 in South Carolina.

Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacy locations nationwide, including in North Carolina and in South Carolina. Walmart Pharmacies are open seven days a week.

Sam’s Club Pharmacies are open Monday through Saturday .

. Both pharmacies are giving out the Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, as reported by the Observer’s Hannah Smoot.

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges will not play versus the Detroit Pistons Tuesday, due to NBA health and safety protocols, and could be out for a considerable period late in the season. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

As the Observer’s Rick Bonnell puts it, the Charlotte Hornets are in a playoff race. But they’ll have a bit of struggle in the journey for one of the four open spots, as they’ll be without their starting front court for Tuesday’s game against the Detroit Pistons.

The Hornets announced at today that starting center P.J. Washington and power forward Miles Bridges will miss tonight’s game. Washington is out for “personal reasons,” and Bridges is out for “health and safety protocols” — the term the NBA uses for COVID-19 related issues.

In other sports news:

Talking Preps returns tonight, and the Charlotte Observer/News & Observer player of the year will be named. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. — high school sports fans, don’t miss it.

---

