Afternoon Observer | Charlotte mayor, city council in line to get big raises + Get ready to ditch big, plastic bags for yard waste

Happy Wednesday, everybody. This is Kristen. Today, I’d like y’all to give a warm welcome to one of my newest colleagues, Jonathan Limehouse. He’s our new breaking news reporter and will devote his time at the Observer to reporting on the news you need to know, when you need to know it. In fact, one of his essential stories is featured right here in this very newsletter. View what he’s written for us here, and say hi to him here on Twitter. Anything happening around town that you think Limehouse should know about? Let me know.

Now, let’s talk about today’s news:

1. Charlotte mayor, city council in line to get big raises

A 422-page budget book was released after City Manager Marcus Jones’ Monday presentation and media briefing about the $2.7 billion budget. The Observer’s Alison Kuznitz dug through it and found information on salary changes for the city’s mayor and council near the back.

What did she find?

Kuznitz has more here about what’s happening — and why.

2. Forget the big, plastic bags for yard waste

CLT_Stopputtingyardwaste_302.JPG
Yard waste is stacked beside a recycling bin during pickup day in Charlotte on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.Yes, yard waste pick up has been delayed but don’t put it in with your recyclables. David T. Foster III Observer staff file photo

When it comes to bags of clippings and leaves, it’s time for Charlotte to ditch plastic bags. Beginning this summer, yard waste can’t go in those bags for collection, the city announced Wednesday.

How do I get my waste collected?

When does this start?

Why is this happening?

3. Wake tops Mecklenburg in estimated population in NC

Mecklenburg County is no longer North Carolina’s most populous county, new U.S. Census Bureau estimates show. Who wears that crown now? Wake County, which includes Raleigh, does. Wake has 1.13 million people while Mecklenburg has 1.12 million.

What do the numbers say?

Find more highlights from the 2019-20 estimates here with the Observer’s Gavin Off.

4. What’s happening in Charlotte food?

Shrimp _ Scallops Caponata w_ Sweet Potato Mash, Roasted Medley Carrots _ A Sweet _ Spicy Caper Sauce. Courtesy of Chef_s Kitchen_.jpg
Shrimp and Scallops Caponata with sweet potato mash, roasted medley carrots and a sweet and spicy caper sauce. Courtesy of Chef's Kitchen

Hungry for more? Catch up on the restaurants coming to the area here with CharlotteFive.

5. Today’s sports dispatch

Our excellent team of sports reporters works hard every day to keep you informed about what’s happening in athletics, both in Charlotte and beyond. Here’s what they know today:

Keep up with the rest of our sports coverage here.

