Afternoon Observer | Historic area movie theater set to reopen + Part of Carowinds won’t reopen this month

Let’s get into today’s headlines:

The Gem Theatre in Kannapolis will reopen May 27 with a restored marquee, shown before at right and after at left. Gem Theatre/City of Kannapolis

Ready to catch a flick at a historic theater instead of on your couch? I’m with you. Luckily, the Gem Theatre in downtown Kannapolis will reopen this month — after $1.1 million in renovations. The Gem will reopen May 27 and the opening film will be the premiere of Disney’s live-action adventure “Cruella.”

What kind of renovations can be expected?

First floor bathroom improvements for handicap accessibility

A new air and heat system

A new marquee

New neon lighting restored to original 1936 colors

... and more

Learn more about the reopening with the Observer’s Catherine Muccigrosso.

Many industries, such as retail and restaurants, are struggling to hire enough workers to staff up as coronavirus restrictions lift. Carowinds is also among the businesses suffering from this phenomenon. As a result of a staffing shortage in the amusement park, the Carolina Harbor water park will open June 12 instead of May 29 as originally planned. The rest of the park will still reopen as scheduled.

“As we’re seeing across a wide range of industries, the availability of labor has been a challenge,” Carowinds spokeswoman Lisa Stryker told the Observer’s Catherine Muccigrosso Monday. “In response to the hiring challenge, we have ramped up recruiting efforts and taken steps to ensure we are providing competitive wages and benefits.”

One of those recruiting efforts is $500 bonuses for all seasonal hires.

On Monday, local community members and clergy from the African-American Faith Alliance for Educational Advancement gathered in front of uptown’s Government Center. They announced support for a county proposal that would withhold some school funding until Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools makes a plan to improve student performance, especially among Black students.

The proposal includes a $1.99 billion budget, which will withhold $56 million in restricted contingency funding from the school district.

“Almighty God … we ask your favor, guidance and wisdom to inspire our school board, our school system, our county and city governments and the community at large, as all of us must do better for our children,” the Rev. Jordan Boyd prayed.

Learn more about the proposal and the community’s reaction to it with the Observer’s Devna Bose.

Two inmates in North Carolina prisons died due to COVID-related complications, the state Department of Public Safety reported Monday.

The details, with the News & Observer’s Ben Sessoms:

One was a man in his mid-30s at Central Prison. He tested positive for COVID on April 28, was hospitalized on May 3 and died on Friday.

The other man, in his early 50s, was at Caledonia Correctional Institution in Halifax County. He tested positive for COVID in March 21 and died on Saturday.

Both inmates had pre-existing medical conditions, according to DPS.

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, 55 people incarcerated at North Carolina state prisons have died due to COVID.

Bagel Boat’s Loaded Turkey Sandwich on a bagel comes with turkey, bacon, vegetable cream cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion. Michael Henao

Some say you can only find good bagels in New York City. A list of excellent Charlotte bagel spots from CharlotteFive’s Ebony L. Morman says otherwise.

From loaded turkey sandwich bagels to blueberry bagels with strawberry cream cheese, Charlotte’s got options for all sorts of bagel lovers out there. Take a look at C5’s 9 favorite spots here.

---

