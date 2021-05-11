Afternoon Observer | One of oldest German beermakers to open brewery in Charlotte + Leaders clash on housing, zoning plan

Happy Tuesday, Charlotte. This is Kristen. Today, I want to introduce y’all to another talented colleague of mine. Khadejeh Nikouyeh is a photojournalist at the Observer, and she does an excellent job of capturing all of the different slices of life found around Charlotte. Keep an eye out for her work in our stories, and check out her Instagram page to see what she’s up to.

Also, you may have heard about the Colonial Pipeline shutdown and ensuing gas shortage fears. Well, according to experts on the topic, there’s no need to worry about shortages just yet. Learn more here.

Now, let’s talk about today’s headlines:

Gilde, a German brewer founded in 1546, is planning a massive brewery in Charlotte that will have the capacity to brew up to 500,000 barrels per year. This is a 2009 photo of its headquarters in Hanover, Germany. Fabian Bimmer AP

The Charlotte area is constantly seeing growth and development. Here’s a slice of what’s happening now in Queen City business wit the Observer’s Catherine Muccigrosso.

One of Germany’s oldest beermakers, Gilde, has detailed new plans for its first US brewery . And guess what? It’s going to be in Charlotte!

. And guess what? It’s going to be in Charlotte! Here are some stores that are new or opening soon in malls around Charlotte — including Sephora, Gucci and more.

Check in with us here for all of our business coverage.

Monday’s City Council meeting held hours of tense discussion about single-family zoning as leaders grapple to reach a consensus on possible changes to the 2040 Comprehensive Plan. The delayed vote on the plan is just over one month away. The Observer’s Alison Kuznitz listened in on the action of the meeting, and here’s what she found:

All Council members had recommendations for modifying the 320-page document.

Some want more time to research and speak with stakeholders before approving the plan.

The most embattled portion of the plan would allow duplexes and triplexes in traditionally single-family neighborhoods. Some fear it could accelerate gentrification. Others say it could be a solution to racial segregation.

“We have to recognize the diversity in this city — the diversity of opportunity,” Mayor Vi Lyles said. “I don’t think I’d want to live in some place —and I’ve visited some places — where there was no diversity, where everybody was the same. And that’s not any good for any of us that really care about the future of this city and the people, the children that are being raised in it.”

A smiling George Shinn is shown in this Charlotte Observer file photo from 1993, taken at the Charlotte Coliseum. Shinn founded the team and was its longtime majority owner. Charlotte Observer file photo

George Shinn, the original owner of the Charlotte Hornets, turned 80 years old Tuesday. The Observer’s Scott Fowler celebrated the occasion by asking him for an interview, hopeful the sports legend would want to spend his special day reflecting on his career. The request was granted.

How does Shinn feel about his birthday? “I’m 80 years old. I’m confident I’m going to make at least 90, and I’m shooting for 100,” he said.

Other topics covered:

Adventures in online dating

Shinn’s favorite moments as the Hornets owner

The aftermath of the 1999 sexual assault allegations against Shinn

... and more

Christopher Warren-Green, who has been with the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra for 12 seasons, is stepping down as the music director at the end of the upcoming season.

The details, with the Observer’s Adam Bell and Heidi Finley:

The orchestra made the announcement Tuesday, and also detailed its schedule for its 90th season ,

, All concerts in this season will be in person.

At the end of the season, Warren-Green will assume the titles of conductor laureate and music adviser.

In an exclusive interview with the Observer from his home in the English countryside, Warren-Green said his decision wasn’t influenced by the pandemic or frequent travel the role required.

“Twelve years is long enough... It gets to a point where you want it to be a little quieter,” Warren-Green said. “But you don’t leave the orchestra in the lurch. You stand by them until they find the right person.”

If you’re a fan of the Belmont neighborhood’s Paper Plane Deli & Market, get ready for a new venture from the same owners — The Hangar, which will be founded on collaboration with another local business, Devil’s Logic Brewing.

The inspiration:

“The concept of The Hangar came out of the desire to build off the brand of Plane and to be able to take our food and make it more bar and brewery friendly,” co-owner and operator Amanda Cranford said.

The collaboration:

The Hangar will be located in Devil’s Logic, so the food will pair well with beer, and the restaurant will match the vibe of the brewery, Cranford said.

“Devil’s Logic isn’t afraid to be themselves and be a little over the top,” Cranford said. “We want to mirror that. The food will have a Plane feel, but with a bar twist.”

Learn more about the upcoming spot with CharlotteFive’s Ebony L. Morman.

---

