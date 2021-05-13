Afternoon Observer | Today’s gas shortage updates + Masks no longer needed for vaccinated people, per CDC

Happy Friday Jr., folks. This is Kristen. Some of you may have noticed some delay in getting the print paper to your doorstep. The lag time in delivery is happening due to the ongoing gas shortage in the Southeast, and we apologize for the inconvenience. In the meantime, you can still access the e-Edition — it’s included for free in your subscription — any time. You’ll find the Observer’s e-Edition at www.charlotteobserver.com/e-edition. Thanks for your patience!

A man fills up a gas can at the Circle K on Randolph Road in Charlotte, N.C., on Thursday, May 13, 2021. Price per gallon for Regular gas is $2.89. Khadejeh Nikouyeh Knikouyeh@charlotteobserver.com

As the gas shortage saga continues, we’re keeping you updated on the pipeline’s status, where you can get gas in Charlotte and more. Here’s what we know:

Charlotte drivers should expect ”headaches” at gas pumps for 1-2 weeks , an analyst warns. Why? Though pipeline operations have resumed, it could take several days for supplies to return to normal. The Observer’s Joe Marusak and Jonathan Limehouse have the details here.

Can you mix regular and premium gas? What about using diesel in a car that doesn’t take it? Here’s what to know about fueling during the Southeast’s shortage.

So, where can you even get gas in Charlotte? Check on that with this interactive map.

Do you have any questions about the gas shortage?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a development today that changes COVID-related precautions. New advice states that people who are fully vaccinated against COVID “can participate in indoor and outdoor activities, large or small, without wearing a mask or physical distancing,” according to CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. The announcement comes as we see a steady decline in daily cases due to the vaccine roll out in the U.S.

What else is happening in COVID news?

On Thursday, NASCAR announced that it will no longer require masks in the competition footprint — which means the infield and garage area — while outdoors for races. The new guideline goes into effect this weekend at Dover International Speedway. Masks will still be required for indoor spaces and where state or local mandates necessitate mask use, reports the Observer’s Alex Andrejev .

Several Mecklenburg County teens became the first of their age group in the Charlotte area to get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday. Here’s how it went, as reported by the Observer’s Hannah Smoot.

Amazon, CLT4 West Charlotte fulfillment center shown, is hiring seasonal and non-seasonal positions in Charlotte with incentives. Jeff Siner Observer file photo

As the country recovers from COVID’s effects on the economy, companies are struggling to fill vacancies on account of a widespread labor shortage. The shortages are strong in the restaurant and in retail sectors, but other companies like FedEx, Lowe’s, Amazon and Spectrum trying to hire in the Charlotte area are feeling the crunch as well.

There were 473,000 unemployment insurance claims last week, according to the U.S. Labor Department. This is the lowest level for initial claims since March 14, 2020, when the number was 256,000, according to the department. As reported by the Observer’s Catherine Muccigrosso, these numbers are a good sign of economic recovery.

“In the restaurant industry, I’ve heard the term ‘opportunity’ thrown out there a lot recently. ‘People should be thankful for the opportunity to work,’” chef Rob Clement begins. “But what is opportunity, really?”

In this opinion piece, the Meshugganah chef muses about the recent labor shortage and privilege in the industry. He touches on — and debunks — the idea that people aren’t going back to work because of unemployment benefits.

“When you factor in a historically toxic working environment, powered by energy drinks, leftovers, sexual harassment and substance abuse, why is it surprising that people aren’t beating the doors down to get back to work there?” Clement states.

For both folks who’ve worked in the industry and those who haven’t, this is an informative read. Step inside the mind of this chef here.

