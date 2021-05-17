Observer

Afternoon Observer | Gas struggles persist in Charlotte + Elizabeth City footage shows deputy urinating outside funeral home

Ever wanted to stroll around the manicured gardens of the Fourth Ward? Now's your chance. From noon-4 p.m. on May 22-23, you can absorb the sounds of uptown life and the tranquil views of curated yards with The Secret Gardens of Fourth Ward tour. There will be food and drink samples along the way, both at the residences and the restaurants of the neighborhoods.

Now, let’s talk about today’s headlines:

1. Finding gas remains a struggle for Charlotte-area drivers

gas prices_1121.jpg
A man fills up a gas can at the Circle K on Randolph Road in Charlotte, N.C., on Thursday, May 13, 2021. On Thursday, price per gallon of gas is $2.89. Khadejeh Nikouyeh Knikouyeh@charlotteobserver.com

As the work week begins, Charlotte-area drivers can still expect to struggle trying to find gas — and to pay more for gas when they do find it.

What’s happening?

Learn more here with the Observer’s Jonathan Limehouse.

2. Elizabeth City councilman: footage shows deputy urinating outside funeral home

An Elizabeth City councilman says he has footage of what looks like a deputy urinating on his funeral home property. He says they came to his business on both Friday and Saturday nights to urinate while in sight of the surveillance camera, as reported by the News & Observer’s Josh Shaffer and Martha Quillin. The councilman, Gabriel Adkins, considers the move retaliation for his outspoken views about Andrew Brown Jr.’s shooting death last month.

Brown was shot and killed April 21 when Pasquotank County deputies arrived at his Elizabeth City home to serve search and arrest warrants.

“Since this case with Andrew Brown, I’ve been out protesting,” Adkins told The News & Observer on Monday. “I really feel like they are retaliating back against me. Maybe they didn’t know I had surveillance, but it’s a funeral home.”

3. Charlotte Mecklenburg Library wants to get rid of late fines

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Library intends to soon stop fining patrons for overdue books, as reported by the Observer’s Alison Kuznitz. The move would help make the library more equitable and more accessible to Mecklenburg’s underserved populations.

The details:

“If those fees accrue and they’re not able to pay, a lot of people will just stop coming to the library,” Stawski said. “It’s really important that we get people back....The library is a public facility. We’re not in the business of gaining profits, and this eliminates barriers.”

4. Today’s news about COVID in NC

Find the rest of our coronavirus coverage here.

5. The Hornets lost all their games last week. What’s next?

CLT_HORNETS_NUGGETS_14.JPG
Charlotte Hornets rookie LaMelo Ball has struggled lately, particularly as a shooter, in the team’s five-game losing streak. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

The Hornets are in a sticky situation. They needed to win one of five games last week to nab a playoff spot. But what happened? As the Observer’s Rick Bonnell puts it, “They lost them all. So now the Hornets either beat the Indiana Pacers on the road or the season is over.”

Some factors that may have led to this, according to Bonnell:

We’ll see what happens at the Hornets’ Tuesday game against the Pacers, which will air at 6:30 p.m. on TNT.

---

