Afternoon Observer | Gas prices drop overnight + Andrew Brown shooting deemed ‘justified’ by DA

Happy Tuesday, everyone. This is Kristen. Have plans this week? Get a comfy spot in front of the TV ready, because Eurovision, the world’s largest live music competition, starts today. The News & Observer’s Brooke Cain has the details here about who the act to beat is, which days the show will take place and how to watch Eurovision in the U.S. Maybe this year’s competition will give us the next ABBA — an act of 1974 Eurovision fame!

Alright, let’s talk news:

Jeff Moore, a truck driver with Eagle Transport, fills the gas tanks at the Shell station at 9100 Monroe Road in Charlotte, NC on Thursday, May 13, 2021. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Great news for Charlotteans searching for affordable fuel: For the first time since the cyberattack-forced pipeline shutdown, the average price for regular unleaded gasoline dipped overnight, as reported by the Observer’s Jonathan Limehouse.

Drivers in Charlotte as of Tuesday can expect to see an average price of $2.926 for regular fuel compared to $2.932 on Monday, according to AAA.

As GasBuddy.com reported Tuesday morning, about 47% of North Carolina gas stations remain without fuel because of the pipeline shutdown.

Do you need help finding gas around town? Check out our interactive map.

Andrew Brown Jr. was shot and killed on April 21 by Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputies who came to his house to serve arrest and search warrants related to drug charges. In the newest development, the district attorney announced at a news conference in the county’s public safety building Tuesday that he will not bring criminal charges against the deputies.

District Attorney Andrew Womble said Brown’s death “while tragic, was justified” because his actions caused three deputies to “reasonably believe it was necessary to use deadly force to protect themselves and others.”

This decision led to frustration, anger and confusion among some people — including Joy-Ann Reid, a political commentator and national correspondent for MSNBC, who noted that police arrived in Brown’s neighborhood “armed up like a military unit” to arrest him. “And the D.A. is saying this is all fine,” she wrote on Twitter. “I feel sick.”

Customers enjoy themselves on the patio at Seaboard Brewing Taproom and Wine Bar in Matthews on Friday, May 14, 2021. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper on Friday lifted most mask mandates, effective immediately, signaling an accelerated path to pre-pandemic “normal.” David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Gov. Cooper lifted most statewide mask mandates Friday, which means vaccinated folks in NC are legally able to ditch masks. However, unvaccinated folks are still required to wear masks, and everyone must wear masks on public transit, at child care centers and in schools, prisons and public health settings.

The Observer wants to hear from you: What is your experience with wearing — or choosing not to wear — the mask in the Charlotte area? Click here to take our survey. Thanks, y’all!

In a marathon meeting (you may have seen the memes on Twitter), Charlotte City Council narrowly voted Monday to tweak but mainly keep a provision in a plan that will guide future growth.

The council was voting on certain aspects of Charlotte’s 2040 Comprehensive Plan, which aims to shape the future development of grocery stores, transit and more in the Queen City for the next two decades. The hot topic in the plan, as reported by the Observer’s Danielle Chemtob, is a proposal that would allow for duplexes, triplexes and in some cases quadraplexes on every lot. Some support this, saying it would increase affordable housing supply and help desegregate the city, but others say it could worsen gentrification.

On Monday, a motion to remove that portion of the plan failed to secure enough votes, but council did approve a motion to change the wording to allow duplexes and triplexes in every “place type,” rather than on every lot.

When it comes to this plan, there’s a lot to keep straight. Get all of the details here with our 2040 expert, Chemtob.

Despite Gov. Roy Cooper ending the mask mandate in NC, when Carowinds opens for the summer this Saturday, some coronavirus pandemic safety measures will remain in place. What do you need to know ahead of going to the park?

Do I need a reservation?

What COVID restrictions can I expect?

Do rides require masks?

The Observer’s Catherine Muccigrosso answers these questions and more.

One more thing before you go! How are you liking this newsletter? Let us know here — we’d love to hear from you!

---

That’s all for today, folks. If you don’t already, subscribe to The Charlotte Observer here. If you’re already a subscriber (thanks!), download our iOS or Android app to get connected.

Stay updated with us at charlotteobserver.com, and follow along on Twitter and Instagram to see more from us. Thanks for reading!

Did someone forward this newsletter to you? You can sign up here.