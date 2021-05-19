Afternoon Observer | What Borrego Loved About LaMelo, Fake Letters from Jail + Sound of Judgment

Happy Wednesday! This is Mike substituting for Kristen with a lovely lump of hump day headlines.

Let’s dive in:

Alison Kuznitz kept a close eye on Charlotte City Council today where deliberations on the $2.7 billion budget continued, and members defended their significant salary hikes in the fiscal year 2022 — despite an unsuccessful push from two Republicans to scrap the controversial proposal.

The pay raises were first reported by The Observer in early May. Some members say they are long overdue and could eliminate barriers to seeking public office. Republican Tariq Bokhari said this is the wrong time for Council to contemplate changing their pay structure, arguing that elected officials must make sacrifices and not pave the groundwork to enable career politicians.

Charlotte Hornets coach James Borrego, left, saw growth in rookie LaMelo Ball, particularly before Ball’s wrist fracture. The summer will be important to Ball gaining strength and improving defensively. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

The Hornets’ season came to an unceremonious end Tuesday, but head coach James Borrego is excited to have Charlotte’s 19-year-old star for a full offseason and training camp.

“He’s hungry, he’s receptive, he’s coachable,” Borrego said. “He’s got a knack for the game. He’s got intangibles you can’t teach.”

Reporter Rick Bonnell isn’t done because the games are over. He has more on Charlotte’s offseason to-do list like finding a center, adding shooting and deciding on Devonte Graham or Malik Monk.

In this image taken from video, Alamance County sheriff’s deputies use pepper spray on a crowd of protesters at the courthouse in Graham, N.C. on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. Carli Brosseau cbrosseau@newsobserver.com

Over eight months, The News & Observer’s Carli Brosseau and visual journalist Julia Wall spent hundreds of hours with people from Alamance County whose affiliations spanned from the New Black Panther Party to defenders of the Confederacy. They attended dozens of protests, political rallies, court hearings and government meetings and met people at their homes to tell the story of the fight for racial justice in a small town. This is Sound of Judgment, co-produced by ProPublica. Click here to read and watch our documentary.

Carolina Panthers defensive back Roman Harper (41) breaks away from Bengals wide receiver Mohamed Sanu after intercepting a pass during an Oct. 12, 2014, game at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. David T. Foster III Observer staff file photo

A two-page letter to Maurice Deberry’s judge made an emotional plea for leniency, and it cited an NFL background to elaborate on the importance of trust.

The letter bore the name of former Carolina Panthers star Roman Harper.

Except, Harper didn’t write it. Deberry did — while he was an inmate in the Mecklenburg County Jail — in hopes of persuading U.S. District Judge Max Cogburn to go light on Deberry’s sentence.

’You think you know somebody,’ says Harper about a one-time friend convicted of fraud.

Michael Gordon uncovered other fake letters and has more on the former Super Bowl-winning safety who appears to be another of Deberry’s unwitting victims.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools still has restrictions in place for upcoming high school graduation ceremonies. Joe Marusak rounded up what celebrations neighboring counties have planned with eased statewide mandates on mask-wearing and crowd-size limits.

