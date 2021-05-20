Afternoon Observer | NC woman’s snake encounter + Latest 2040 plan draft released

Hi, Charlotte! Kristen here. Today, I want to introduce you to another colleague of mine. The’ Pham is the visuals editor at the Observer, and this actually isn’t his first journey with our paper — he was our features department’s visuals editor from 1997 to 2001. He’s led visuals departments at various newspapers over the years, landing back with us at the Observer at the end of March. You can find The’ working behind the scenes of our photo and video department, coaching our brilliant photographers and videographers with an expert eye. You can say hi to The’ here.

Now, let’s talk about today’s headlines:

Heatherly Noble recounts about her snakebite this past weekend in Mooresville on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 . The snake bit and injured her as she trimmed bushes in her yard and it was captured on her home surveillance video. Noble is recuperating at home from a leg injury she suffered after falling off a ladder after the snake came seemingly out of nowhere and bit her in her hand. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Heatherly Noble of Mooresville had a rude awakening around noon Saturday while she was trimming hedges outside her front door.

“I felt a really sharp pain in my left hand,” she told The Charlotte Observer. “That’s when it rose out of the bush, like a demon right out of the depths of hell.”

She later fell off her ladder, catching her foot on a rung while she toppled to the ground. What caused the pain and the scare? A four- or five-foot-long non-venomous black racer snake.

A neighbor heard her cry out after the bite and called 911, Noble said.

Learn more about the critter and about the incident with the Observer’s Joe Marusak.

The latest draft of Charlotte’s 2040 Comprehensive Plan, designed to guide the city’s development over the next two decades, was released on Thursday.

A refresher on the 2040 Plan:

It was first unveiled in the fall and outlines goals like preserving tree canopy to access to transportation.

Some developers aren’t in support of the plan because they say some proposals will increase the cost of development.

Some residents are worried about a provision that will allow duplexes and triplexes in single-family areas.

The new draft includes clarification and changes to some controversial items in the plan. City Council members approved some of the modifications from Monday — including the duplex and triplex policy.

City leaders are taking feedback on the plan until June 3.

Here’s the latest on the 2040 Plan with the Observer’s Danielle Chemtob.

Viva Chicken employee Estuardo Reynoso takes orders May 14 at the Waverly location in Charlotte. The chain is offering a sign-on bonus and other perks amid a worker shortage in pandemic recovery. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Last week, Gov. Cooper ended most COVID restrictions in North Carolina — including indoor capacity limits. As Catherine Muccigrosso reports in this Observer exclusive, businesses like restaurants need to find creative ways to fill positions as more customers head their way. So, what does that look like? In Charlotte, some businesses are offering signing bonuses of up to $1,000, profit sharing options, free meals for family members.

Some perks you can find around town:

FS Food Groups: $100 employee bonus

Tupelo Honey: $600 sign-on bonus

Carowinds: $500 bonus for seasonal hires

Are you looking for work? Have you received one of these bonuses for starting a new gig? Drop me a line.

A Charlotte nonprofit group received the largest donation in its history from Mooresville-based Lowe’s to help improve lives in west Charlotte.

Lowe’s home improvement and the Lowe’s Foundation, with Renaissance West Community Initiative, have invested in creating a west Charlotte training center, building digital and financial literacy programs, and helping with revitalization projects, the Mooresville-based company said in a news release Thursday.

“This pledge is the largest corporate gift in the short history of RWCI,” RWCI board Chairman Bill Currens said in a statement. According to Currens, Lowe’s commitment helps bolster the work RWCI is doing to “end inter-generational poverty and provide opportunity to a historically under-served and marginalized area of Charlotte.”

Learn more about the pledge with the Observer’s Catherine Muccigrosso.

There’s a special allure to bundling up in a sleeping bag under the stars inside your tent. But sometimes, you want to be one with nature while still sleeping in a regular bed. Glamping spots are your answer, and we’ve got some cool ones in NC.

What’s more your speed? A private deck, firepit, and kitchenette? A loft near the river? An outdoor shower overlooking a pond? In this CharlotteFive roundup from Jennings Cool, you can find your perfect glamping location. Personally, I’m eyeing the treehouse on the Cashie River.

---

That’s all for today, folks. If you don’t already, subscribe to The Charlotte Observer here. If you’re already a subscriber (thanks!), download our iOS or Android app to get connected.

Stay updated with us at charlotteobserver.com, and follow along on Twitter and Instagram to see more from us. Thanks for reading!

One more thing before you go! How are you liking this newsletter? Let us know here — we’d love to hear from you!

Did someone forward this newsletter to you? You can sign up here.