Afternoon Observer | Mass vaccination site to stay open + Part of Queens closed after water main break

Happy Friday, Charlotte. This is Kristen, bringing you an off-the-wall story today to kick off the weekend. A gelatinous mass washed up on the North Carolina coast months ago, and it baffled viewers as they tried to figure out what it was. Fungi? Aliens? Squids? Finally, Cape Lookout National Seashore revealed what the odd object was. “As many of you suspected, it is an egg mass of a squid, or actually the eggs of many squids as they lay their eggs together to create the mass,” a post said. You can view it and learn more about the science at play here.

Now, let’s talk news:

The mass vaccination site at Bojangles Coliseum was originally going to close this Saturday. But now, it will remain open for drive-thru appointments through June, the county announced Friday.

In late April, the county said it would close the Bojangles site due to slumping demand.

The goal, according to Mecklenburg Public Health Director Gibbie Harris, was to redirect efforts and use that bandwidth to vaccinate marginalized communities.

But now, the Bojangles site will stay open due to “ongoing demand,” according to the county.

The Bojangles clinic will be open for appointments and walk-ins on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Learn more about this development with the Observer’s Hannah Smoot and Alison Kuznitz.

Cars drive down Queens Road West where a water main broke in Charlotte, N.C., on Friday, May 21, 2021. Khadejeh Nikouyeh Knikouyeh@charlotteobserver.com

A water main break flooded Myers Parks’ Queens Road on Friday afternoon. The flooding forced the closure of the outbound/southbound lanes “until further notice,” Charlotte Water said on Twitter. Drivers are advised to use Park Road as an alternate.

This story is developing and we’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

Civil rights leaders gathered in Elizabeth City Friday to call for a criminal investigation of the April 21 killing of Andrew Brown Jr. by Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office deputies. The group also wants a broader probe into the law enforcement agency’s behavior, as reported by the News & Observer’s Adam Wagner.

“We are not satisfied in Pasquotank County,” said Keith Rivers, president of the Pasquotank County NAACP. “We are not satisfied with Sheriff (Tommy) Wooten’s lack of structural integrity, decision making, inability to enforce his own policies. We will not be satisfied until he resigns. We are not satisfied with District Attorney (Andrew) Womble and his inability to do his duties without prejudice and concern for the Brown family.”

Brown was shot and killed as he was fleeing from deputies who were at his home to serve arrest and search warrants. His killing launched a series of protests in Elizabeth City.

We asked folks the other day about their experiences with wearing — or choosing to forgo — a mask in the Charlotte area after Gov. Cooper lifted the state’s mask requirements. Now, we have some results to share. More than 300 people responded to the survey as of Friday morning, and of that group, 281 were fully vaccinated.

Here’s what we heard:

Most vaccinated people who responded say they still wear face coverings in public .

A handful of people who took the survey said they were not vaccinated, but most of them said they are not wearing masks.

One called masks “useless.”

Another said, “I wear (a mask) where I think there are unvaccinated people not wearing masks.”

Find out more about how Charlotte is approaching masks these days with the Observer’s Hannah Smoot, Alison Kuznitz and Catherine Muccigrosso.

Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish attends the 60th annual Clio Awards at The Manhattan Center on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Evan Agostini Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Are you a “Bad Guy?” Are you “Happier Than Ever?” Sounds like you’re ready for Billie Eilish to come to town.

Eilish song-puns aside, the superstar singer has announced her 2022 tour and album release date, and the tour is taking her through Charlotte on Feb. 6, 2022. After such a long time of COVID canceling events, it’s nice to see live music starting back up.

Find out how to get tickets — and see which other big ticket acts are coming through town — in this roundup from the CharlotteFive staff.

---

That’s all for today, folks. If you don’t already, subscribe to The Charlotte Observer here. If you’re already a subscriber (thanks!), download our iOS or Android app to get connected.

Stay updated with us at charlotteobserver.com, and follow along on Twitter and Instagram to see more from us. Thanks for reading!

One more thing before you go! How are you liking this newsletter? Let us know here — we’d love to hear from you!

Did someone forward this newsletter to you? You can sign up here.