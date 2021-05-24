Afternoon Observer | Introducing The Skillet + Manhunt suspect in SC, Missouri killings found

Hi, everybody! It’s Monday, and this is Kristen. Today, I’m thrilled to introduce you all to a brand new CharlotteFive series, The Skillet: How Black Cuisine Became America’s Supper. For six months, Emiene Wright, a Nigerian-born, Charlotte-based journalist, has interviewed chefs from some of Charlotte’s top-rated restaurants. In her work, she documented how the chefs make everyday dishes, learned about the African roots of this food and heard stories of family and community along the way. Food is “a portal that allows us to experience the past, present and future in a visceral way... The foods of the African diaspora are especially so,”Wright says.

You can read all of the stories here, and I’ll get into more detail about all of them below. Dig in!

Emiene Wright is a Nigerian-born, Southern-raised journalist in Charlotte. When she’s not digging deep into arts and culture, she’s cooking the spiciest food imaginable. Illustration by Gabby McCall

She forgot her childhood in Nigeria. Then she ate moi moi at Charlotte’s Cooking Pot

Moi moi is made mostly with steamed black-eyed peas, with a few garnishes. But as Wright mentions, this dish is far more than the sum of its parts. It’s one of the ways she found home in the States, and was the first dish that came to mind when she got to work on this series. It’s a time-consuming dish — every single skin must be removed from every single pea before the rest of the preparation can take place. In this story about Charlotte’s Cooking Pot, learn more about the West African staple.

Savor tidewater cuisine with Jimmy Pearls’ Virginia-style croaker and potatoes

Fried croaker and potatoes by chefs Oscar Johnson and DC Cooper of Jimmy Pearl’s in Charlotte, N.C. David T. Foster III dtfoster@chalotteobserver.com

Chefs Darryl Cooper and Oscar Johnson, co-owners of Jimmy Pearls Virginia Soul Spot, are committed to bringing the flavors of the Virginia tidewater region to our land-locked neck of the woods. Tidewater cuisine is older than the United States, and can arguably be traced back to Jamestown in 1619, as reported by Wright. That’s when the first enslaved Africans from Angola stepped foot on the land. “Our ancestors came through Point Comfort, the port area. We are paying homage, channeling that energy that they left in the food. We’ve got a big history in food because we did all the cooking,” DC said.

Brazilian stew is a taste of home for Black Americans, chef Whitney Thomas says

Whitney Thomas left UNC Chapel Hill her junior year to pursue cooking — with no formal training. Now one of the few Black women to lead kitchens around Charlotte like Mico, 5Church and Fahrenheit, Thomas worked her way up from dishwasher to executive chef. One big lightbulb of inspiration for her was feijoada, a Brazilian stew with roots in the African diaspora. “It’s beans and rice! ... Everyone has their version of it, whether it’s pinto beans in the South, rice and peas in Jamaica, black beans and rice in Puerto Rico,” she said. Learn more about the dish and Thomas’ story here.

This Charlotte chef’s classic fried chicken recipe comes straight from mom’s cookbook

Fried Chicken by Chef Michael Bowling of Hot Box Next Level Kitchen in Charlotte, N.C. David T. Foster III dtfoster@chalotteobserver.com

Chef Michael Bowling founded Hot Box Next Level Kitchen eight years ago, but his culinary journey began when he was about 8 years old. Growing up in Chattanooga, Tennessee, he watched his mother and aunts whip up classics like lemon pound cake, red velvet cake and fried chicken. His mother had fried chicken down to a science, even winning an award, as Wright reports. “I don’t fry chicken at home much, but it’s still one of my favorite things to cook and eat,” Bowling said. Read more about his journey to becoming a chef and find his fried chicken recipe here.

Charlotte chef Ken Aponte drops the science behind the perfect ‘simple’ tostones

Chef Ken Aponte didn’t cook as a kid, or even like food that much. “My mother was a terrible cook,” he said. “But there was one thing she’d make that I always loved: chicken in a broth with potatoes, olives and tomatoes.” Something else she made well: tostones — smashed, fried plantains. As a kid, the Bayamon, Puerto Rico-born chef took them fried twice and finished with garlic oil. Aponte describes himself as an envelope-pusher, but as Wright reports, he plays his tostones preparation straight. “It’s a simple food,” he says. “It doesn’t need to be fancy.”

Charlotte chef Greg Collier is on a mission to reveal the true story of Southern food

Grits by Chef Greg Collier of Leah & Louise restaurant in Charlotte, N.C. David T. Foster III dtfoster@chalotteobserver.com

Chef Greg Collier is the executive chef and co-owner of Leah & Louise along with his wife and business partner, Subrina. He’s spent his career exploring the concept of Southern food and expanding upon what it truly means. “The point is to pay homage to the chefs who came before me, but we’ve changed things to where it’s ours. Still, the lineage is visible,” Collier said. “When we talk about Black food, aka Southern food, it’s a heritage conversation. I want Black folks to know this is your food.” As Wright relays, Collier says Black chefs aren’t often given the leeway to push culinary boundaries of their cuisine. Learn more about how he’s taking it into his own hands.

More stories you need to know about today:

Charlotte’s air quality has improved markedly since 2002, when this photo was taken on a day that haze from airborne particles nearly obscured its skyline. File photo

---

That’s all for today, folks. If you don’t already, subscribe to The Charlotte Observer here. If you’re already a subscriber (thanks!), download our iOS or Android app to get connected.

Stay updated with us at charlotteobserver.com, and follow along on Twitter and Instagram to see more from us. Thanks for reading!

One more thing before you go! How are you liking this newsletter? Let us know here — we’d love to hear from you!

Did someone forward this newsletter to you? You can sign up here.