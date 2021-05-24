Observer

Afternoon Observer | Introducing The Skillet + Manhunt suspect in SC, Missouri killings found

Hi, everybody! It’s Monday, and this is Kristen. Today, I’m thrilled to introduce you all to a brand new CharlotteFive series, The Skillet: How Black Cuisine Became America’s Supper. For six months, Emiene Wright, a Nigerian-born, Charlotte-based journalist, has interviewed chefs from some of Charlotte’s top-rated restaurants. In her work, she documented how the chefs make everyday dishes, learned about the African roots of this food and heard stories of family and community along the way. Food is “a portal that allows us to experience the past, present and future in a visceral way... The foods of the African diaspora are especially so,”Wright says.

You can read all of the stories here, and I’ll get into more detail about all of them below. Dig in!

reporter-emiene-wright.png
Emiene Wright is a Nigerian-born, Southern-raised journalist in Charlotte. When she’s not digging deep into arts and culture, she’s cooking the spiciest food imaginable. Illustration by Gabby McCall

She forgot her childhood in Nigeria. Then she ate moi moi at Charlotte’s Cooking Pot

Savor tidewater cuisine with Jimmy Pearls’ Virginia-style croaker and potatoes

croaker and potatoes 006.jpg
Fried croaker and potatoes by chefs Oscar Johnson and DC Cooper of Jimmy Pearl’s in Charlotte, N.C. David T. Foster III dtfoster@chalotteobserver.com

Brazilian stew is a taste of home for Black Americans, chef Whitney Thomas says

This Charlotte chef’s classic fried chicken recipe comes straight from mom’s cookbook

fried chicken 011.jpg
Fried Chicken by Chef Michael Bowling of Hot Box Next Level Kitchen in Charlotte, N.C. David T. Foster III dtfoster@chalotteobserver.com

Charlotte chef Ken Aponte drops the science behind the perfect ‘simple’ tostones

Charlotte chef Greg Collier is on a mission to reveal the true story of Southern food

grits 010.jpg
Grits by Chef Greg Collier of Leah & Louise restaurant in Charlotte, N.C. David T. Foster III dtfoster@chalotteobserver.com

More stories you need to know about today:

Charlotte ozone 2002
Charlotte’s air quality has improved markedly since 2002, when this photo was taken on a day that haze from airborne particles nearly obscured its skyline. File photo

---

